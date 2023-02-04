Lincoln Public Schools and Lincoln City Libraries are welcoming back in-person attendees to the annual African American Read-In next week.

The public is invited to attend from noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in the board room at the Steve Joel District Leadership Center, 5905 O St. The event will also be streamed at LPS.org, LPS' Facebook page or LNKTV.

The read-in will feature a diverse set of presenters who will spotlight African Americans' rich history and contributions to literature and the arts. Presenters include students, LPS staff and community members.

The event is an annual collaboration between LPS and Lincoln City Libraries in February, which is Black History Month. Throughout the month, members of the LPS Scholar Equity Cadre will present story times at local branches and LPS preschool classes as well.

