Public invited to town halls on LPS superintendent search in December

Members of the public will be able to let Lincoln Public Schools know what they are looking for in the district's next superintendent at three town halls this month.

LPS will host two in-person town halls and one online for community members to provide input to Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, the search firm helping the district.

Here are the town halls:

* Dec. 13, noon, Zoom (Link at LPS.org).

* Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., LPS District Office, 5905 O St.

* Dec. 14, 7 p.m., Don Clifton Professional Learning Center, 710 Hill St.

LPS hired HYA to lead its search earlier this month after Superintendent Steve Joel announced in September he will retire at the end of the school year. The district has already started accepting applications for the position.

Input gathered at the town halls will then help inform the Lincoln Board of Education as it begins reviewing those applications.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.