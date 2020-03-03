Public gets two more chances to see preliminary designs for new high schools

Community members will have two more chances to see preliminary design concepts for the new high schools being built with a portion of the $290 million bond issue approved by voters last month.

The two open houses will be the same format and feature design concepts and animation previews. Staff will be on hand to answer questions, and there will be an opportunity to submit comments and suggestions.

Both open houses will be from 6-7 p.m.

* March 18 at Moore Middle School media center, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive.

* March 23 at Arnold Elementary School multi-purpose room, 5000 Mike Scholl St.

“Our team has gathered input from various stakeholder groups and done a great deal of analysis to develop preliminary designs,” said Liz Standish, associate superintendent for Business Affairs. “This is another opportunity for us to hear from our community and capture their thoughts.”

