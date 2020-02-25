Public gets first glimpse of designs for new high schools, athletic facilities

The schools will have three-story classroom wings. The second level will include many of the shared spaces — the library and innovation lab, the cafeteria and auditorium, as well as art rooms, science and robotics labs, music rooms, industrial technology and family consumer science spaces.

Two additional innovation labs, art and science labs will also be on the third floor, along with regular classrooms.

The lower level will include the administrative offices, gymnasiums and swimming pool, as well as general classrooms and those for special-education and early childhood education. Teacher planning spaces also will be on the first level.

During the school day, visitors and staff will come in on the first level, where all the administrative offices will be located. Students will come in an entrance on the second level on the other end of the building, near large student parking areas.

The gyms and swimming pool will be open to the second level, and, when there are events, spectators will come in the student entrance to access the seating areas.

On the southeast site, along 70th Street and Saltillo Road, the school will sit on the west side of the site, with the soccer and softball fields and tennis courts to be used by all LPS varsity teams to the east.