Public gets first glimpse of designs for new high schools, athletic facilities

Think innovation, shared spaces and adaptability to changing technology.
Those are some of the guiding principles that architects and Lincoln Public Schools officials used to begin the process of designing two new high schools.
Tuesday, Lincoln residents and school board members got their first look at the design of the buildings and the campuses, which will house new district athletic facilities, as well as the school-based fields used for practices and lower-level competitions.
The schools, which will be built in northwest and southeast Lincoln thanks to the $290 million bond issue approved by voters earlier this month, will have the same design: multi-level buildings that can be expanded when needed, with separate visitor and student entrances.
Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent of business affairs, said officials want to design a building that can be adapted to changing technology and one that supports “purposeful collaboration” between students.
With that in mind, the central part of the buildings near the classroom wing will have an innovation hub, which will include “learning stairs” — an open concept with a graduated sitting area from the second to third floor that can be used for lectures or space where students can gather to eat lunch or work in small groups.
Other shared spaces — the library, an innovation lab, cafeteria — will also be toward the center of the buildings.
The initial designs are the result of months of research, said operations director Scott Wieskamp, work that began last summer when the school board authorized the district to hire The Clark Enersen Partners to work on the design of the new high schools in anticipation of the bond issue passing.
District officials have also spent months visiting high schools around the country to get ideas, he said. They looked at energy-efficient designs, including a high school in Denver that uses solar panels. They saw schools in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska that had rooftop gardens, used digital dashboards in the schools to educate students on energy usage of their buildings and had state-of-the-art science labs and innovation spaces.
District officials didn’t want to copy an existing design, Wieskamp said, but wanted to find ideas that would work in their own design, which has been a work in progress.
“We’ve had probably 120 meetings with the design team,” he said.
Megan Ourada, a real estate agent and mom of a kindergartner, came to view the preliminary designs Tuesday and liked what she saw, especially the sustainability features.
"They've got cool ideas," she said. "I think they've really thought it through."
The schools will have three-story classroom wings. The second level will include many of the shared spaces — the library and innovation lab, the cafeteria and auditorium, as well as art rooms, science and robotics labs, music rooms, industrial technology and family consumer science spaces.
Two additional innovation labs, art and science labs will also be on the third floor, along with regular classrooms.
The lower level will include the administrative offices, gymnasiums and swimming pool, as well as general classrooms and those for special-education and early childhood education. Teacher planning spaces also will be on the first level.
During the school day, visitors and staff will come in on the first level, where all the administrative offices will be located. Students will come in an entrance on the second level on the other end of the building, near large student parking areas.
The gyms and swimming pool will be open to the second level, and, when there are events, spectators will come in the student entrance to access the seating areas.
On the southeast site, along 70th Street and Saltillo Road, the school will sit on the west side of the site, with the soccer and softball fields and tennis courts to be used by all LPS varsity teams to the east.
On the northwest site, along Northwest 48th Street near Interstate 80, the school will sit in the northeastern corner of the property. The district football stadium, track and baseball field will be to the south, nearer to where West Vine Street will eventually be located.
Initially, the new schools will house about 1,000 students, half the size of existing high schools, but will be built so they can easily be expanded to hold 2,000 students.
