Student loan borrowers in Nebraska who qualified for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program had more than $230 million in debt canceled over the last 18 months, the White House announced earlier this week.

Nearly 4,000 borrowers in the Cornhusker state who applied for the program that began in 2007 to help steer graduates into careers as educators, first responders, military service members or other public service jobs, had their debts forgiven after the rules for applying were temporarily relaxed.

On average, Nebraskans who qualified for the program had $59,000 in debt canceled, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona made the announcement Monday at the start of Public Service Recognition Week. Nationally, a combined $42 billion in student loan debt for 615,000 borrowers has been forgiven since October 2021.

“The difference that Public Service Loan Forgiveness is making in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans reminds us why we must continue doing everything we can to fight for borrowers and why families cannot afford to have progress derailed by partisan politicians,” Cardona said in a statement.

In order to attract more borrowers to the program, the education department announced in the fall of 2021 that any monthly payments made before the forgiveness program went into effect more than a decade earlier would be counted toward a borrower’s 120-month requirement.

The rules change also allowed borrowers to consolidate several types of federal student loans into their Direct Loans in order to have them all forgiven at the same time. Previously, consolidation would have reset the payment clock for borrowers.

And it counted the time during the coronavirus pandemic, when student loan payments were put on pause by the Trump administration, towards the total needed to qualify for forgiveness.

Andrew Cano, an information security officer at the Nebraska Department of Labor, said the temporary changes to the program allowed him to have over $227,000 of student loan debt canceled, something he said was “hanging like an albatross around my neck.”

“I didn’t have any real mentorship (in college) and I ended up taking out the maximum amount of loans I could not really having any comprehension of what that would mean for my future,” said Cano, who has also worked as a librarian and in higher education.

Upon graduating from college, Cano started making monthly payments and found a job at a community college after learning about the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program in 2012.

The Biden administration’s loosening of the rules allowed Cano to consolidate his loans and have all of the payments he made before he went to work in public higher education counted toward his 120 months, which qualified him for forgiveness.

While he didn’t expect his loans to be forgiven, or feel he was entitled to help, Cano decided to submit his application in January. Late last week, he found out about his debt forgiveness.

“It was just this liberation, this freedom I haven’t felt in a long time,” he said.

Erik Waiss, an environmental assistant coordinator at the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy for more than 10 years, had about $37,000 in debt forgiven, most of which was interest payments left over after paying down the principal on his consolidated student loans since 2005.

Receiving a letter in February informing him that the remainder of his debt had been forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was welcome, if “a little anticlimactic,” he said.

Student loan payments had been stopped during COVID, affording Waiss the financial breathing room to get married and purchase a home, but the anticipation that payments would soon be restarted always lingered.

“I guess I can take that out of the budget now,” he said.

Both Waiss and Cano said the expanded debt forgiveness program was both a long-sought perk as well as an incentive to continue working in public service jobs.

Attempting to navigate the program was initially clunky, but reaching the end was “a nice little nod that I’m doing some service” to the state of Nebraska, Waiss said.

Cano, while acknowledging that his situation was unusual and should serve as a word of caution to future borrowers, said the debt relief gives him a new sense of freedom in his professional life.

“I enjoy working for the public, and I’m committed to being here,” he said. “But I no longer feel trapped. Now I can feel like I want to be here.”

While thousands of Nebraskans have seen their student loan debts forgiven, others who qualify for the program, including Cailan Franz, are still waiting for their applications to be processed.

Franz, the director of communications at the Immigrant Legal Center in Omaha, has worked in health care systems and other nonprofits for more than a decade, qualifying her under the public service program.

But when the servicing of the company switched from FedLoan to MOHELA, a Missouri-based company, the processing of her application has slowed down, even though her employment has been verified through January 2022.

At that time, Franz had 11 payments left to make to get to 120 months. She's been employed at the same nonprofit since that time and anticipates her $16,000 in student loan debt will soon be forgiven, but she has been waiting for several months for the process to be completed.

"I'm not super concerned about it, but it would be nice for this to be over," Franz said.

Still, like Cano and Waiss, Franz said the program has helped reinforce her decision to go to work for — and stay working with — nonprofits.

"I really appreciate the program that is investing in supporting people like me who are choosing to work in nonprofits, or as teachers, nurses, or doctors," she said.

