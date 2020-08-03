Protesters rally at Capitol over Lincoln schools reopening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protesters briefly blocked Gov. Pete Ricketts’ car as it left the state Capitol on Monday, then set up a "classroom" on the Capitol steps to illustrate the challenges of socially distancing in schools when they reopen.

In classrooms — like the imaginary one with 25 protesters crowding inside yellow tape on the Capitol steps — teachers will be expected to balance in-person and remote instruction, regular sanitizing, making sure students keep their masks on and monitoring students for symptoms, protesters said.

And then, students will take off their masks in crowded cafeterias and when they are at recess — where keeping them socially distant will be impossible — all of which makes the Lincoln Public Schools' reopening plan unsafe, said JuJu Tyner, a West Lincoln Elementary School art teacher.

“We will demonstrate to delay reopening until there is an actual safe and equitable reopening plan,” Tyner said.

The protest was organized by a group of more than 1,000 LPS staff and parents called Safely Open Schools, who argue that until positive cases go down significantly in Lincoln, LPS should stick to remote learning — which will be more effective if teachers don’t have to teach both in person and remotely simultaneously.