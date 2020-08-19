Protect the Pack: NWU aiming to keep students on campus through Thanksgiving

If the coronavirus threw higher education off kilter in the spring, there has been some good to come from it, Good said.

First-year enrollment came in slightly above NWU's conservative projections, with 433 new students arriving on campus. One out of every five students comes from out of state, which is among the highest in school history.

The number of transfer students to NWU came in over projections, too, while the number of students of color in both new and transfer student cohorts are the largest in recent memory.

Good credits the increases to more outreach outside Nebraska, even during the greatest public health crisis in a century, as well as hosting digital recruiting events, which allowed for more students with greater geographic diversity to take part.

"Not only has Lincoln always been an attractive city, but I think during coronavirus, students were looking for a safe place for infection rate, or where they could go to actually have a face-to-face experience," he said.

"If you look at it that way, Lincoln, Nebraska, is a very safe bet."

While students are "effervescent" to be back on campus, Good said, it hasn't gone off without a hitch.