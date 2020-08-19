Protect the Pack: NWU aiming to keep students on campus through Thanksgiving

Nebraska Wesleyan University looks the same as it did in the spring when the campus closed due to the coronavirus.
Except for the signs. Dozens and dozens of signs.
They conspicuously line sidewalks, pop out of green spaces, and plaster doors and walls -- signposts of the two biggest rules for being back on campus.
"Thank you for wearing your mask," one reads, depicting the black mask with a gold NWU logo on the cheek many students wear.
"Please keep a safe distance," reads another with liberal arts school's mascot, the oversize prairie wolf's outstretched arms marking the requisite 6 feet.
Both versions include the same slogan, also used as a hashtag for NWU students, a variation of Rudyard Kipling's "The Law for the Wolves" in the social media age: #ProtectThePack.
While the strength of the pack is the wolf, NWU students are also taking heed that the strength of the wolf is the pack.
Mask use is near universal, from the time students leave their dorm room until their return, they say. Temperatures are to be checked daily, if possible.
Traffic flow on campus is more intentional, with students asked to use specific doors for entering and exiting any building on campus.
And classes have been pared to half capacity, allowing students to alternate what days they are in class and what days they are learning online.
Any inconvenience or irritation the new rules create, or any level of complication the dynamic academic schedule has fostered is far outweighed by the benefits, students say.
"I finally had two in-person classes, which was really nice," said Megan Cooper, a sophomore business major from Grand Island. "I'm just excited to be back to somewhat of a normal life."
Cooper said she's willing to make her schedule -- a blend of in-person, hybrid, and entirely online classes -- work so long as she gets to be on campus.
The entirely remote finish to the spring semester, while doable, left sophomore Carter Terry feeling disconnected from his peers and professors.
"When I was at home, it was OK for the first couple of weeks," said the health and fitness studies major who is also from Grand Island. "I did my stuff, but I wasn't engaged at all with it. I was focused on other things."
Terry said he believes most NWU students are willing to abide by the guidelines if it means on-campus activities continue to Thanksgiving as planned.
"I think everyone wants to stay here. I don't think anyone wants to leave campus again," he said.
After the global pandemic struck in March, forcing the campus to call off in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester, President Darrin Good asked several task forces to reimagine what life at NWU would like this fall.
He also told NWU to be ready to take full advantage of favorable conditions in Lincoln relative to other locations throughout the country.
"Everything the city has done to keep the infection rate down has set the table for us to have this great opportunity to be back in person," Good said.
The liberal arts school in northeast Lincoln set aside two floors in Burt Hall for students who need to quarantine and secured off-campus housing for those who contract the virus and need to isolate.
NWU spent $200,000 on new technology to further expand how it can deliver its classes, personal protective equipment for faculty and students, and other supplies in preparation for the fall semester.
And along with other private colleges and universities across the state, it worked with Gov. Pete Ricketts on securing 3,000 coronavirus test kits from Test Nebraska, as well as more PPE for students ahead of the start of school.
On Monday, NWU tested 500 athletes -- just under one-third of its total student body -- and is advertising a test for any member of the campus community that wants to take one.
If the coronavirus threw higher education off kilter in the spring, there has been some good to come from it, Good said.
First-year enrollment came in slightly above NWU's conservative projections, with 433 new students arriving on campus. One out of every five students comes from out of state, which is among the highest in school history.
The number of transfer students to NWU came in over projections, too, while the number of students of color in both new and transfer student cohorts are the largest in recent memory.
Good credits the increases to more outreach outside Nebraska, even during the greatest public health crisis in a century, as well as hosting digital recruiting events, which allowed for more students with greater geographic diversity to take part.
"Not only has Lincoln always been an attractive city, but I think during coronavirus, students were looking for a safe place for infection rate, or where they could go to actually have a face-to-face experience," he said.
"If you look at it that way, Lincoln, Nebraska, is a very safe bet."
While students are "effervescent" to be back on campus, Good said, it hasn't gone off without a hitch.
A total of nine members of NWU's campus community have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly email sent to students informing them of the situation.
Good expects more positive cases will occur, but said NWU plans to keep students on campus until they are scheduled to leave in November. If a local outbreak strikes, students can leave on their own, he added, but NWU won't force them off campus.
Part of that is to deliver the best education and experience possible for students, said Good, a former biology professor who taught a course on the epidemiology of parasites, and part of it is to prevent students from carrying an infection back to their hometowns.
"We've made it clear to faculty and staff we are not sending students home," he said. "If we brought these students back to campus, they belong to us, they are our responsibility, they are our family and we're going to take care of them at whatever cost."
But that also depends upon the decisions students make in the coming days and weeks, Good said.
"I hope our students see the real fortunate situation we're in, and I hope they see the sacrifices they'll have to continue making," he said.
