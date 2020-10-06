Proposed cuts 'a huge disappointment' to Doane students

Over the next several months, and throughout the pandemic, faculty and staff in 250 academic and operational areas of campus were asked to contribute reports to a data-driven process, he added.

Among the points included in the reports were how those units related to Doane's mission, the number of students they served and their expenses.

A trio of task forces sorted the reports from highest to lower priority, Carter explained, and along with other administrators, he reviewed and ranked their findings for his recommendations to trustees.

Doane's Faculty Council will be asked to review the recommendations and provide feedback by Oct. 30. Any recommendations will then go before the Board of Trustees at a November meeting yet to be scheduled.

Although the prioritization process has been in the process for months, students say they felt blindsided by Monday's announcement.

Noa Snyder, who is pursuing dual majors in political science and law, politics and society, and a minor in religious studies — all three degree programs are slated to be eliminated — said she and others on campus were surprised.

"I think most people didn't even know this was happening until it happened," the junior from Central City said.