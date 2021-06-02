Proposed changes could lead to end of librarians in Nebraska schools, advocates say

In short, the bigger the school, the bigger the role a school librarian plays.

But that would all change under the current draft.

LPS, which has more than 40,000 students and employs more than 60 school librarians, would be required to employ only one half-time librarian for the entire district. The same would apply to Valentine, for example, which has just shy of 600 students.

There are about 700 librarians employed in both public and private schools in Nebraska.

"If those (current) specific requirements are taken out, school library positions will be cut," said Pentland.

In cities such as Omaha, Lincoln and Grand Island that have larger school districts, it could mean the end of librarians in schools, said Chris Haeffner, the director of library and media services at LPS, speaking as a former librarian.

Haeffner served on a committee of school librarians and others in the field that spent the past couple of years tasked with providing input to the Nebraska Department of Education for revisions to Rule 10.

"We shot for the moon," she said. "We said there should be a full-time librarian for every school."