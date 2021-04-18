Prom season gets underway with North Star students embracing 'Masquerade' theme

It was early April and Olivia Maryott was struggling to find a prom dress.
“Everyone was rushing to get a dress,” the 18-year-old said. “We were all last-minute shopping. A lot of stores didn’t even have dresses in stock because they didn’t think there would be any proms this year.”
Like the rest of her graduating class, Maryott had learned only three weeks before the event she would even get to go to a prom. In 2020, her junior year, the dance had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I never got to experience prom before,” she said. “I was really excited when I heard we would have one this year.”
On Saturday night, Maryott joined her fellow North Star seniors in the school’s cafeteria (nicknamed “The Bayou”) in a shimmery light pink dress and matching face mask.
Though the prom's theme this year was “Masquerade,” a mask would have been required by the school anyway.
Lincoln Public Schools announced it would allow its schools to host proms on March 19 — with strict guidelines to ensure the safety of students and staff from COVID-19.
North Star, Southeast and Northeast high schools held their dances on Saturday night, while proms for East and Southwest are planned for April 24. Lincoln High, which will hold prom on May 1, is the only school not hosting the dance on school grounds, and will instead occupy the event space at Robber’s Cave in south Lincoln.
Among the guidelines outlined for students, the opportunity to attend prom was only offered to the senior class of each school, and those seniors could not bring dates outside of the class.
“I would rather have a prom with just the senior class than no prom at all,” said Ava Cowan, an 18-year-old North Star senior. Cowan and fellow senior Abby Terry came together, each with glittery face masks to match their dresses.
Terry said that though the crowd would be smaller than what she’d always pictured for prom, she was going to “make the most of it.”
Despite the restrictions, North Star Principal Ryan Zabawa said that the school anticipated more seniors than usual to attend prom, saying around 200 students bought tickets.
“The decision to go kind of gained momentum among the class,” Zabawa said Saturday. “We’re very pleased with how many tickets were sold.”
Zabawa said the decision to go ahead with a dance offered the students some normalcy in an otherwise challenging year, one that included a canceled homecoming dance in the fall.
“They missed so much last year,” he said. “I’m excited for them. Our kids need this so bad.”
For the prom planning committee, made up of four students and spearheaded by Student Council Advisor Jace Ahlberg, it was a rush to get things done by Saturday.
“(Student Council) always had a system of planning prom, but we had to kind of accelerate that this year,” Ahlberg said. “Picking a theme is usually the hardest part and we decided on ‘Masquerade’ as a play on the masks.”
Because of the quick turnaround, the committee didn’t know what kind of budget they’d have to work with, Ahlberg said. Students handmade most of the decorations and Student Council members were assigned tasks, each of them showing up early Saturday morning to help get things ready.
“The kids really stepped up,” Ahlberg said.
Ahlberg said it was “bittersweet” to host the prom this year, knowing that there was always the threat of COVID-19 to be cautious of.
“There’s always concern about the kids having contact, but as long as we can maintain the guidelines we set in place, I feel good about it,” he said. “I’m happy we’re here. Last year was such a disappointment.”
At the event, seating was arranged in an area separate from the dance floor. Unlike a usual prom, food and drink — aside from water — was not served.
Post-prom festivities, hosted by parents and boosters, took place at Round1 in the Gateway Mall. For $15, students could get unlimited food and games, Zabawa said. Both juniors and seniors were allowed to attend post-prom and bring a guest from an outside school if they wanted.
Nolan Benbow, 18, came to prom on Saturday dressed in all black, waiting for his friends to arrive.
“It’s going to be weird with the face masks, since you won’t be able to tell who anyone is until they get closer,” he said before the event. “Besides that though, it just feels like prom.”