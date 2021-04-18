Prom season gets underway with North Star students embracing 'Masquerade' theme

It was early April and Olivia Maryott was struggling to find a prom dress.

“Everyone was rushing to get a dress,” the 18-year-old said. “We were all last-minute shopping. A lot of stores didn’t even have dresses in stock because they didn’t think there would be any proms this year.”

Like the rest of her graduating class, Maryott had learned only three weeks before the event she would even get to go to a prom. In 2020, her junior year, the dance had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I never got to experience prom before,” she said. “I was really excited when I heard we would have one this year.”

On Saturday night, Maryott joined her fellow North Star seniors in the school’s cafeteria (nicknamed “The Bayou”) in a shimmery light pink dress and matching face mask.

Though the prom's theme this year was “Masquerade,” a mask would have been required by the school anyway.

Lincoln Public Schools announced it would allow its schools to host proms on March 19 — with strict guidelines to ensure the safety of students and staff from COVID-19.