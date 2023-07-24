The creation of the Broadway smash “Hamilton” — which will open the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ 2023-24 season Aug. 2 — was the result of composer Lin Manuel Miranda picking up a book.

From the pages of Ron Chernow’s 2007 biography “Alexander Hamilton,” which the Tony Award-winning Miranda picked up at an airport bookstore, unfolded the musical that retold the Founding Father’s life and times through hip-hop.

Page to Stage, a new collaboration between the Lied Center and Lincoln City Libraries, aims to celebrate the connections between books and theater productions with a series of community events throughout the upcoming season.

Unique to Lincoln, Page to Stage “recognizes the power of literature and performance to enrich our community’s high quality of life,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said at a news conference announcing the collaboration Monday.

“Page to Stage will provide new and free opportunities for community members to access and explore literature, arts and story time alongside performers from several of the biggest shows from the Lied Center’s upcoming exciting season,” Gaylor Baird said.

On Aug. 4, the cast and crew from “Hamilton” will conduct a question-and-answer panel at Bennett Martin Public Library at 14th and N streets. The event is scheduled to begin at noon.

Other events planned throughout the season include story time readings, ticket giveaways and other promotions.

Matthew Boring, the deputy director of the Lied Center, said stage productions will often request to work with students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or visit Lincoln Public Schools’ classrooms during their run in the Capital City.

“Hamilton” had a unique request, Boring said: “They said, ‘We would really love an opportunity to do a big library partnership.’”

Reaching out to Lincoln City Libraries about the opportunity, Boring said he found a partner that was “a perfect match.”

Along with copies of Chernow’s 800-page biography, the library has other resources to connect readers to the Revolutionary War-era figure, and Boring said the design for the collaboration began to grow from there.

Assistant Library Director Traci Glass said the library has long wanted to partner with the Lied Center “to weave together threads of literature, knowledge and creativity.”

“By combining our resources, we not only enrich the cultural landscape of our city but also create a thriving environment for learning, inspiration and engagement,” Glass said. “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse experiences, lifelong learning and bringing together people from all walks of life.”

Six major shows — including “Hamilton” — announced in the Lied Center’s 2023-24 season are based on or have direct ties to literary source material:

* The musical "Les Misérables" is based on the 1862 novel by French novelist Victor Hugo and is set to open in January.

* "Rainbow Fish," based on a children's book authored and illustrated by Marcus Pfister, will open in February.

* In March, "Show Way The Musical" also adapted from a children's book, will open.

"Momix: Alice" inspired by the Lewis Carroll children's novel, is also set to play at the Lied Center in March.

* Finally, "To Kill a Mockingbird," the Aaron Sorkin stage adaptation of the Harper Lee classic, will open in June.

Gaylor Baird said the partnership marked “the latest truly innovative example” of libraries being more than a place for a community to check out a book.

And the mayor, in a reference to a popular line from Hamilton, urged Lincoln residents to “not throw away your shot” and miss the events.

A list of events will be available on the websites of both the Lied Center and Lincoln City Libraries.

