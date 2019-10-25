Prairie Hill Learning Center will reopen Monday after school was canceled Friday for an investigation of a threat of violence.
The private school near Roca, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, notified parents late Thursday night of the cancellation after a student received a message warning that someone was going to bring a gun to school Friday to shoot a teacher.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said Friday morning that their investigation deemed the threat not credible. Sheriff Terry Wagner said they believe the threat originated out of state. The email to parents from the school indicated a hacked computer account was used to send the threat to a Prairie Hill student.
Jordan Hope, executive director of Prairie Hill, said there were doubts about the threat from the onset but emphasized they always err on the side of caution regarding student safety.