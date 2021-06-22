 Skip to main content
Principals, other administrators will see same salary raises as teachers under agreement
Principals, other administrators will see same salary raises as teachers under agreement

Lincoln Public Schools administrators will receive the same pay raises as teachers under an agreement approved by the Board of Education.

Under the agreement, administrators -- including principals, assistant principals and curriculum directors -- will receive a 1.51% pay raise, which is the same rate negotiated for teachers earlier this year. Administrator salaries are negotiated by a bargaining group.

The agreement also includes a 2.96% increase in health insurance premiums that the district covers, which is the same for all LPS employees.

The total package increase for administrators is 1.65%.

Pay increases at a 1.51% rate are also set for custodial workers, nutrition services employees, office professionals, paraprofessionals and technicians. Total package increases for those groups vary from rates of 1.62% to 2%.

Also included in the proposal is a new health insurance package being instituted districtwide that gives employees more benefit offerings.

The board unanimously approved the agreement, waiving its typical two-reading format.

Salary and benefits increases will be considered for maintenance and transportation workers later this summer.

