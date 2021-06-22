Principals, other administrators will see same salary raises as teachers under agreement

Lincoln Public Schools administrators will receive the same pay raises as teachers under an agreement approved by the Board of Education.
Under the agreement, administrators -- including principals, assistant principals and curriculum directors -- will receive a 1.51% pay raise, which is the same rate negotiated for teachers earlier this year. Administrator salaries are negotiated by a bargaining group.
The agreement also includes a 2.96% increase in health insurance premiums that the district covers, which is the same for all LPS employees.
The total package increase for administrators is 1.65%.
Pay increases at a 1.51% rate are also set for custodial workers, nutrition services employees, office professionals, paraprofessionals and technicians. Total package increases for those groups vary from rates of 1.62% to 2%.
Also included in the proposal is a new health insurance package being instituted districtwide that gives employees more benefit offerings.
The board unanimously approved the agreement, waiving its typical two-reading format.
Salary and benefits increases will be considered for maintenance and transportation workers later this summer.
Top Journal Star photos for June
Top Journal Star photos for June
Hunter Boydston successfully reaches the 8-second mark in the Bull Riding competition on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Adams County Fairgrounds. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Behlen Coffman (8722, age 9) and Max Jurgens (8826, age 7) high five Nebraska football players as they begin the 1 mile run on Sunday, June 20, 2021, outside Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Dalton Kunkee (105) and his partner Sid Miller race to rope their steer in the Team Roping competition on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Adams County Fairgrounds. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Chrissy Brooks holds a rainbow flag as the parade passes by on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Nebraska State Capitol. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Saltdogs’ Curt Smith (10) gets a hug from teammate David Vidal after he hit his 90th homer for the team in the 8th inning against the Houston Apollos on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Haymarket Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Sculptor Benjamin Victor works on the clay model of Susan La Flesche Picotte, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Jayne Snyder Trails Center. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Wendy Huynh, CEO of MW Climbing, climbs a route on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Wayne Garrelts (with cap) and Kevin Madsen (with glasses) laugh at a comment from Nebraska football coach Scott Frost on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, during the the annual Big Red Blitz at the Younes Conference Center South. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A trio of horses feast on an abundance of high grass on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at a farm along W. Van Dorn St. near Pioneers Park. Temperatures are forecasted to reach over 100 degrees later this week. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Lyla Hardrick sprays her sister Santana with water while playing on the beach on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Holmes Lake. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Bella, a 10-year-old cheetah, chases a lure in the cheetah run on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Jane Wiederspan holds Bunnie, age 10, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the First-Plymouth Congregational Church. Bunnie is a rescue dog who has no eyelids which required her to wear sunglasses. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Saltdogs' pitcher Greg Minier (44) throws a pitch on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Haymarket Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
The drummer plays with Jamey Johnson plays on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Pinewood Bowl. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Fans hold their gloves in the air hoping to get a foul ball at a Saltdogs game on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Haymarket Park. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Saltdogs’ Justin Byrd (21) falls into the bullpen after catching a ball hit by Kane County's Brandon Chinea in the third inning on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Haymarket Park. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for June
The crowd reacts as Whiskey Myers third song ends on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Pinewood Bowl. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
An Amtrak On Board Services team member looks out the window as the train pulls out of the station on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Lincoln Station. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
People sleep in the Amtrak station waiting for the California Zephyr train, which arrived 1:55 late on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Lincoln Station. EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Middle school age campers work together to get their blindfolded fellow campers across an obstacle during a cooperative activity at Carol Joy Holling Camp on Thursday, June 10, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Fourteen new Lincoln Police Department officers were sworn in during a ceremony in front of their family and friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in the Lincoln North Star High School auditorium. The recruits will hit the streets with their first field training assignments on Thursday. FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
FRANCIS GARDLER
Top Journal Star photos for June
L - R) Charlie Troxel, Amy Struthers and Ramona Meester follow Aging Partners community health educator Tracie Foreman in Quigong exercises as part of a free drop-in 1-hour circuit training class in the FitLot, part of a partnership between Aging Partners and Lincoln Parks and Recreation, on Friday, June 4, 2021, in Woods Park. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
A koi fish searches for snacks among the water lilies in the Sunken Gardens on Thursday, June 3, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
North's Trevor Marshal (14) catches a pass before running it into the end zone as a penalty is called on the play in the Shrine Bowl on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. EAKIN HOWARD, Lincoln Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Nebraska's Head Coach Scott Frost talks to the athletes who attended the Friday Night Lights camp on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Lincoln Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Top Journal Star photos for June
Tony White, a civilian navigation instruction and a retired Air Force Lt. Col. who has worked with the Open Skies program since 2006, sits at the cockpit at the final OC-135B Open Skies aircraft, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Lincoln Airport. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Lincoln Fire and Rescue recruit Brian Sydik helps Alliance wrestling team member Jackson Bailey put on the SCBA tank on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at LFR's training facility. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Ed Love, director of Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, conducts the band on the first show of Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sheldon Sculpture Garden. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
The crowd cheers for Nebraska Jazz Orchestra on the first show of Jazz in June on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Sheldon Sculpture Garden. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
Josh Whitfield (L) scoops up dog poop with help from Kathy Rohwedder as the pair's dogs take advantage of the neighbor's adjoining backyard on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Top Journal Star photos for June
An attendee throws a pass during the Friday Night Lights camp on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Memorial Stadium. EAKIN HOWARD, Lincoln Journal Star
EAKIN HOWARD
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.