Priest finds a way to share his love of woodworking with next generation

Call it the continuation of a mission, a labor of love that began nearly eight years ago when the Rev. Troy Schweiger stood before a giant oak holding a chainsaw.

He felled that oak and many others with the help of the St. Patrick’s congregation. The volunteers milled 35,000 board feet, cured them and shaped them and turned them into the culmination of their priest's mission: rows of pews for the new church that replaced the one that had stood in Havelock for a century.

The unused lumber sat for some years in a building less than a block from the church and school, some of it used for more church projects, but most of it the object of Schweiger's new plan, a way to continue the outreach he’d begun, a way to share the love of woodworking he’d learned as a kid.

“I always dreamed of having a woodworking club for junior high kids,” he said.

And so, beginning in January, a group of seventh and eighth graders — whose feet dangled from those pews when they were new — started walking less than a block from the school each week to a building full of lumber and jointers and planers and jigsaws, donning protective eye gear and getting to work.