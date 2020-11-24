Price tag set for two new Lincoln high schools: $123.8 million

Lincoln’s two newest high schools will cost $123.8 million — a price $1.3 million lower than the one the Lincoln Board of Education considered two weeks ago.
At the previous meeting, some board members worried that the $125.1 million price tag — an amount agreed upon with construction manager Hausmann Construction — was about $1 million over budget.
Although LPS Operations Director Scott Wieskamp said he was confident the work could be done within the $3.2 million contingency fee built into the price, board member Barb Baier said the uncertainty caused by the pandemic meant starting with a price on budget made sense.
LPS and Hausmann came up with the lower price by shifting — not eliminating — some work to a different project: the shared athletic complexes on the new high school sites. The board unanimously approved the lower guaranteed maximum price for the high schools Tuesday.
Both the shared athletic complexes and the high schools are part of the $270 million bond issue approved by voters in February.
Construction on the northwest high school, along Northwest 48th Street on the southern edge of Air Park, is well underway and the school is slated to open in 2022. The southeast high school, near 70th Street and Saltillo Road, will open in 2023.
To reduce the budget by $1 million, officials shifted the southeast high school's track, practice fields and related irrigation system to the shared athletic complex project on that site, essentially allowing the district to wait to bid those projects later.
One of the advantages of doing so, Wieskamp said, is allowing the high school's track and practice fields to be bid with similar projects, which will save money.
The other change: Hausmann will not act as construction manager for those shared athletic complexes.
LPS already hired Hausmann to be construction manager at risk for the high schools, which means it agrees on a price to build those schools, and if they come in over budget, it is the company’s responsibility, not the district’s.
Two weeks ago, the plan was to amend Hausmann's contract to allow the company to be construction manager of the athletic complexes as well. Wieskamp said that would save money, because so much of the site work for the high schools and athletic complexes are interconnected.
Also, Hausmann was agreeing to do the work for the same 0.49% fee — one that was dramatically lower than other construction company bids.
Now, LPS will bid and manage the athletic complex projects, also saving the fee it would have paid Hausmann, Wieskamp said.
LPS' plan includes a shared competition site for football, baseball and track at the northwest school site; and soccer, softball and tennis on the southeast high school site, a way to ease scheduling bottlenecks for varsity competitions.
The athletic complexes will be phased in, because LPS allotted just $11 million of the bond funds to the project, relying on private donations to fund the remainder of the $16.3 million cost. Hausmann was going to oversee whatever work could be done for $11 million.
The shift to get the high schools under budget did not affect the buildings themselves — no changes have been made to the designs, Wieskamp said.
The cost of the northwest high school is now $61.7 million (about $35,000 more than the original price). The cost of the southeast school is $62 million, $1.3 million lower than the original price).
The board also approved or considered on first reading several bid packages for bond projects, including:
* $3.8 million to K-2 Real Estate and Development in Lincoln for LPS’ contribution to construction of West Holdrege Street as part of the northwest high school project. The city and developer also will pay a portion of the costs. It was one of three bids. The board will vote on the bid at its Dec. 8 meeting.
* $3.9 million to Rogge Construction of Lincoln for an addition to Wysong Elementary School. It was the lowest of eight bids.
* $4.5 million to HEP in Lincoln for plumbing for the southeast high school site. There were no other bidders.
