Price tag set for two new Lincoln high schools: $123.8 million

The athletic complexes will be phased in, because LPS allotted just $11 million of the bond funds to the project, relying on private donations to fund the remainder of the $16.3 million cost. Hausmann was going to oversee whatever work could be done for $11 million.

The shift to get the high schools under budget did not affect the buildings themselves — no changes have been made to the designs, Wieskamp said.

The cost of the northwest high school is now $61.7 million (about $35,000 more than the original price). The cost of the southeast school is $62 million, $1.3 million lower than the original price).

The board also approved or considered on first reading several bid packages for bond projects, including:

* $3.8 million to K-2 Real Estate and Development in Lincoln for LPS’ contribution to construction of West Holdrege Street as part of the northwest high school project. The city and developer also will pay a portion of the costs. It was one of three bids. The board will vote on the bid at its Dec. 8 meeting.

* $3.9 million to Rogge Construction of Lincoln for an addition to Wysong Elementary School. It was the lowest of eight bids.