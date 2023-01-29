Price named permanent head of human resources at LPS; chief negotiator hired

Vann Price is now the permanent head of human resources at Lincoln Public Schools.

Superintendent Paul Gausman announced this week he was dropping the "interim" tag from Price's title as associate superintendent of human resources.

Gausman made the announcement at Tuesday's Lincoln Board of Education meeting.

"She's absolutely qualified, and her performance without question not only has exceeded my expectations but that of my colleagues as well," Gausman told the board. "She's really demonstrated we're making a solid transition in a department where we're providing a serious amount of focus and action right now."

Price was formerly the director of equity, diversity and inclusion and the supervisor of secondary personnel. Before she came to the district office, she was the principal at Lincoln North Star High School.

She replaced Eric Weber as the interim associate superintendent of human resources in November when Weber, who died Jan. 13, went on leave.

LPS must still pay out the portion of Weber's contract as spelled out in a separation agreement he signed with the district.

Under that agreement, Weber was set to remain on paid leave through the end of the school year before leaving LPS in the summer. He was then to be paid more than $250,000 for the 2023-24 school year.

The separation agreement stipulates LPS will have to pay that amount to Weber's "estate or beneficiary," plus a $15,000 death benefit and any banked leave.

Teachers' beneficiaries are promised a $10,000 death benefit.

Price makes $230,360 a year, prorated to November. Her contract will be up for renewal with the other associate superintendents in May.

LPS also announced Blake Simpson as the director of employee relations, the district's chief negotiator with employee groups. Simpson replaces Robbie Seybert, who left in November to be the human resources manager at Lincoln Electric System.

Simpson was previously an attorney at the Nebraska Counsel for Discipline. He also worked as an attorney for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

