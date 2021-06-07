President of Lincoln's teachers union hopes to use counseling experience in new role

As a school counselor for nearly four decades, Deb Rasmussen has learned an especially useful skill while working with teachers and students: be a good listener.

"I get to hear all their voices," she said. "My strength is people."

Now, Rasmussen, who retired at the end of the school year from her latest stop as a counselor at Goodrich Middle School, will get to utilize those strengths as the next president of the Lincoln Education Association, the union that represents 2,300 LPS teachers.

Rasmussen was elected in a three-person race last March to succeed Rita Bennett, who just wrapped up her second and final three-year term.

And she's taking the reins at a particularly crucial crossroads for schools, which are slowly returning to pre-pandemic times.

Atop Rasmussen's list of priorities is continuing the close collaboration with teachers and the district seen under Bennett while listening to educators' voices to ensure the highest quality working conditions and equitable pay.

Rasmussen also wants to focus on pandemic brain drain, the future of remote learning and mental health, something she's worked with students and teachers on.