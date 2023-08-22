Preschool classes at Lincoln Public Schools have been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday due to the excessive heat, the district announced in a Tuesday night news release.

All other grades will still have school as scheduled.

Classes are canceled for early childhood students because preschoolers are most commonly transported to or from school during midday and afternoon when temperatures are at their highest, Superintendent Paul Gausman said in the statement.

Preschool classes are set to resume as normal Friday morning, however, LPS will continue to monitor conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to exceed 100 -- with heat indices even higher -- on Wednesday and Thursday, continuing a stretch of extremely hot days in Lincoln.

