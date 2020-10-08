Positive cases in LPS schools pass 200 — including 10 in one elementary — but officials say no school spread

Rau said she doesn’t see the protocols that way.

For one thing, she said, some students have mask exemptions and there are some parts of the day when students are not wearing masks, including lunch. Students take mask breaks, too, but those are supposed to occur when students are 6 feet apart.

“I see it as the district has been very strategic to put protocols together to create a safe environment. By doing that we’ve put together a very safe environment that can limit close contact.”

District officials monitor for trends in schools and more closely monitor and trace the exposure source when there are at least two cases reported within 14 days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There’s growing evidence, too, she said, of the effectiveness of masks.

“The evidence is out there that wearing the mask works.”

Once LPS confirms a positive case, school nurses — all of whom have been trained — begin the contact tracing process, looking back 48 hours from the time symptoms began or, if there were no symptoms, from the time of the positive test results.