Poor returns on fossil fuel investments helping students convince colleges to divest

"I think Creighton's administration is underestimating how many students are really passionate about this," he said.

When an impasse over divestment occurs, said Rachel Schlueter, who has coordinated with students at both Creighton and Doane through DivestEd, a part of the nonprofit Better Future Project, students will begin to use other means available to them.

"You may never know why folks are not responding to your moral or financial argument," Schlueter said. "In those moments, there isn't much more they can do, so they turn to direct action as a way to apply pressure."

Direct action can include sit-ins, or campus rallies to recruit more students, or demonstrations such as the recent climate strikes, she added.

Conversation ignites at NU

For students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the energy from past efforts to ban plastic bags on campus, improve recycling and hold routine climate strikes is being channeled into an upcoming push for divestment, according to Brittni McGuire, who said the campaign was identified as a priority at a fall brainstorming session for Sustain UNL.