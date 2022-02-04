Police notified after man brings holstered handgun to LPS superintendent candidate forum

Lincoln Public Schools filed a police report after a man with a holstered handgun was asked to leave a small-group meeting with a superintendent finalist at the district's central office Friday evening.

The man was attending an invitation-only parent forum with Paul Gausman — one of four finalists for LPS superintendent — before Gausman and Jami Jo Thompson, another candidate, were set to interview with the Lincoln Board of Education at 7:30 p.m.

Joe Wright, the district's security director, learned the man had a handgun in a holster and asked him to leave the meeting and remove the weapon from LPS property, according to a statement to the Journal Star.

The man left the building but was later allowed to return once he secured the gun off the property, Wright said. The district reported the incident to Lincoln Police.

Guns are banned in school district buildings.

