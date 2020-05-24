Planning graduation for the class of 2020 who missed so many 'lasts'

Pius X officials moved graduation to Aug. 2 with the hope restrictions will be lifted by then, Korta said. Still, they’re planning for virtual alternatives, or maybe staggered ceremonies so people can maintain proper social distance if necessary.

Already schools have had to recreate some of those formal “lasts.”

Pius X livestreamed the traditional senior Mass, read the names of students going into the military, said a blessing for the students not there in person this year.

On the original graduation day scheduled in May, seniors’ names were to scroll across the digital sign in front of the school, and administrators planned to post a video of the senior class along with a message from the Rev. James Meyenburg online.

Norris High School Principal Nate Seggerman also hopes to have an in-person ceremony July 26, but as the 173 seniors return to school -- one by one -- to turn in books and pick up personal items at the end of the year, they’re being filmed in their caps and gowns, walking across a stage -- just in case a virtual graduation becomes inevitable.

Graduation is Southeast Principal Brent Toalson’s favorite time of year, despite the work. He loves the annual speech to students and he works hard to make it unique each year, though there are recurring themes.