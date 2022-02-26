Plan your summer: A list of children's camps and activities for 2022 in and around Lincoln

Something for every kid is included in this year’s Lincoln Journal Star Summer Planner, with a few new listings, too. Check under specific topic headings like art, sports or enrichment for camps of interest.

ART

Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Adaptive Recreation Day Camps for individuals with intellectual/physical disabilities. Weeklong art and drama camps for individuals ages 13 and up. SumFun camps for individuals ages 5-21 with registration offered weekly. Fees: $83-113 weekly. Info: 402-441-7948.

LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St. Summer camps June 6-Aug. 8, 9 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. (8 a.m.-5 p.m. options for working parents). Classes for kids, adults and families to explore clay, pottery wheel, painting, fused glass, drawing, mixed media and more. Masks required for students and staff; limited class sizes to allow for distancing. Info: LUXcenter.org/camps or 402-466-8692.

* Paint & Draw Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn about different famous artists each day. Projects allow students to explore different styles of painting and methods of creating them. Tuition: $125 (members, $100).

* Teen and Tween Pottery Wheel Camps. Ages 9-12 and 13-plus. Students will create a variety of dishes using the pottery wheel. Tuition: $150 (members, $120).

* STEAM Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn to think outside the box by connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics with your art projects. Tuition: $125 (members, $100).

Makit Takit, 4750 Normal Blvd. At Splatter and Slime Camp, teacher Marci Powers leads a week of creating. Everyone makes a minimum of one batch of slime, visits the Splatter Room, and creates an acrylic pour painting. On Friday, campers will set up their own art exhibit, with parents invited. Schedule: (all sessions 9 a.m.-noon), June 13-17, completed grades 3-6; July 18-22, grades 1-3; Aug. 1-5, grades 3-6; Aug. 8-12, grades 3-6. Info: makittakit.com.

Paint Yourself Silly, Summer Art Camps, Weekly sessions June 6-Aug. 8, 4:30-6 p.m., at both studios. Locations: 70th & Pioneers (Wednesdays), 402-486-1010, and 14th & Pine Lake Road (Tuesdays), 402-423-1030. Grades 1-8, $30 per class. Online booking to open in late March. Info: paintyourselfsilly.net

Theatre Arts For Kids, summer classes and shows at Christ Lincoln, 4325 Sumner St. Classes June 6-10, June 20-24, June 27-July 1 and July 5-8, for ages 5-10 and 8-15, culminating with performances the final hour of each camp. $125 for July 5-8 classes, $150 for other sessions. Also, two summer shows: “The Aristocats Kids,” July 11-15, for ages 5-10, $275; and “Mary Poppins Jr.” July 18-29, for ages 8-15, $425. Scholarships available. Info: info@tafk.org or tafk.org.

CHURCH

Camp Sonshine, Day camp (9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) for campers entering grades K-6. Leadership Training program for grades 7-9. Three-night or five-night overnight camp for campers entering grades 3-9. Volunteer program for high school students. Staff are engaged and actively involved. Two locations near Roca, one location near Firth. Info: 402-423-8746 or CampSonshineMemories.org.

Carol Joy Holling Camp, Ashland. Weekly, overnight camps for grades K-12, June 5-July 28. Outdoor activities including high ropes course, boating, swimming, hiking, horseback riding. Tuition: $250-$430. Three-day/two-night camp for people with special needs (age 13-adults), June 8-July 22. Tuition: $230. Info: CarolJoyHolling.org or 402-944-2544.

St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd., Children’s Ministry summer schedule (most camps are free): Sports & Faith Camp for children entering kindergarten & up: June 7, 14, 21, 1-4 p.m.; Midweek Mission-Weekend Edition for ages 4 & up, June 11, 1-3 p.m.; VBS Leadership Camp for 4th grade & up, June 21-23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Vacation Bible School for ages 4 and up (age 3 welcome with a grown-up), June 27-July 1; 9 a.m. to noon; Family Camp, July 8-10 at Camp Fontanelle, $116/person; scholarships available; Midweek Mission-Lincoln Work Camp (entering 2nd grade & younger), July 18-19; 9 a.m.-noon, (3rd grade & up), July 20-21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Kids Choice Camps for those entering kindergarten & up: Puppies and Kitties, Aug. 2, 1-4 p.m.; Glow in the Dark, Aug. 3, 1-4 p.m.; Silly String and Stuff, Aug. 4, 1-4 p.m. Info: StMarks.org

Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St., Four-Week Kids Camp: June 6-10 (Art and Music Exploration); June 13-17 (Wonders of the World); July 11-15 (Building and Creating Systems); July 18-22 (Dinosaurs). Designed for ages 3-7, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each weekday. $115 per child per week, $50 per family due at registration. Camps of up to 40 children organized and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component. Info: HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp or 402-488-7139.

Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., Vacation Bible School, “Monumental,” 9-11:30 a.m. June 6-10. Info: Bethany.werner@messiah.us.

ENRICHMENT

Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventures, five weeks of half-day and full-day camps for students who have completed grades K-8. Main site: Roper Elementary School (some camps at other sites). Hands-on learning experiences cover a variety of fun, unique and engaging topics. Over 95 camps to choose from. Before-camp care and supervised lunch available. Need-based scholarships available. Older students may apply for camp assistant positions. Info: BrightLights.org or 402-420-1115.

Dimensions Education Programs, sessions at two locations: 2000 D St. and 7700 A St. For infants, toddlers and preschool. May 23-Aug. 5 (closed July 4), 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Info: dimensionsed.org.

Girl Scout Camps give all girls in grades K-12 the opportunity to explore the outdoors, learn new skills and build confidence. Discover challenge courses, archery, swimming and themed camps. Not a current Girl Scout? Just pay the annual $25 membership fee. Financial aid available. Day camps, resident camps, family camps and weekend camps available at four Nebraska properties. New this year: bus transportation from Lincoln to Camp Catron in Nebraska City. Info: girlscouts.how/camp2022 or MemberSupport@girlscoutsnebraska.org.

Launch Leadership Summer Workshop, for students entering grades 6-12 who wish to learn personal development skills, June 21-25 or July 12-16, Doane University, Crete. Cost: $525, scholarships available. Info: launchleadership.org.

Leadership Lincoln Youth Program participants (high school sophomores) begin their year in August with a two-day, one-night seminar. Explore leadership skills, group dynamics and team-building. Monthly all-day seminars begin in September and run through April 2023. Tuition: $350 for all individuals selected. Tuition assistance available. Info: leadershiplincoln.org

Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St., hosts “Summer Camp – the Great Outdoors” May 30-June 3, for children in grades K-4, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. Adventures include a look at how kids would prepare for a camping trip, nature topics through hands-on activities and experiments, a field trip and outdoor water play. PricE: $227 per week (members) and $247 (non-members). Hot lunch available for an extra $5 per day. Info: info@lincolnchildrensmuseum.org or 402-477-4000.

Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Weeklong camps with various themes run 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily for children ages 4-12. Tuition: $238 (members), $278 (non-members). Info: lincolnzoo.org/education or 402-475-6741 ext. 130.

Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St., Musical Theatre Skills Camp, June 13-17 with performance June 18. Class will use popular Broadway tunes to develop the skills needed for success in musical theater, including acting, singing and dancing. Ages 9-13, $175 including T-shirt. Info: Lincolnplayhouse.com.

LPS Summer Technology Camp, at Bryan Community Focus Program, 300 S. 48th St. Sessions, June 6-10, June 13-17, June 20-24 and June 27-July 1. Info: bjarosz@lps.org.

Morrill Hall, in-person STEAM camps allow kids to become scientists as they explore, observe and experiment safely and with the help of experienced educators. “Mini and Mighty,” explore insects underfoot that often get overlooked, July 11-15; “Elephants, Dinos, and Rhinos, Oh My!” explore Nebraska’s rich fossil history from sea monsters to elephants, July 18-22; and “Space Camp,” a voyage through the solar system and the universe beyond, July 25-29. Camps open to grades K-6. Info: museum.unl.edu/camps.

Nebraska History Museum, 1500 R St., hosts 90-minute summer workshops for groups of 10 or more, “Time Machine of Fun: The 1920s,” “Working Dogs” and “Game or Job?” Info: history.nebraska.gov, erica.koppenhoefer@nebraska.gov or 402-429-2393.

Oxbow Animal Health Veterinary Camps, for children with a passion for animals and veterinary medicine. Junior camps (completed grades 2-5) at Elmwood-Murdock Elementary, June 6-9; and Elliott Elementary, July 18-21. Cost: $175. Intermediate camp (completed grades 6-8) at University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus, June 27-July 1. Cost: $250. Info: oxbowvetcamp.com or vetcamp@oxbowanimalhealth.com.

UNL Nebraska Writing Project sponsors summer workshops, June 20-24; I Love to Write, ages 7-11; I Love to Write2, ages 12-14; We Love to Write, family workshop for ages 7 and up. Young Writers’ Camp, sponsored by the Nebraska Writing Project, June 13-24 (weekdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at University of Nebraska-Lincoln for grades 8-12. Workshops in slam poetry, fiction, non-fiction, fantasy, mystery, song-writing, poetry, memoir and screen writing. Info: unl.edu/newp.

Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum Adventure Camps, Ashland (I-80 exit 426). Educational programming in Aviation, Engineering, Robotics, Aerospace, Drones, Science and Technology for students entering grades 1-8. Sessions: June 6-July 29. Cost: one-day camps, $65 ($55/members); three-day camps, $180 ($150/members). Lunch available, $7 per camper, and before- and after-care, $8 per camper. Info: SACMuseum.org.

Genesis Health Clubs, 1305 S. 70th St., Weekly camps May 31-Aug. 12 for ages 5-12. Sports, swimming, field trips, STEAM activities, life skills, character-building, healthy cooking, improv and yoga. Info: genesishealthclubs.com/camps or 402-413-1085 ext. 713.

YMCA Summer Day Camps, beginning May 31, for youngsters entering grades 1-8. Sign up for the summer or individual weeks at four Lincoln locations. Camps for kids entering kindergarten offered at Copple Family and Fallbrook locations. Info: ymcalincoln.org/programs/camps/summer-day-camps.

Young Nebraska Scientists accepting day-camp applications through May 1. Camps for middle school students: “Engineering Plant Cell Walls,” University of Nebraska-Lincoln, July 11-13; and “The Secret Life of Metals,” Creighton University, July 25-27. Camps for high school students: “How the Cookie Crumbles,” Nebraska Innovation Campus (residential), June 1-3; “Biodiversity,” UNL Cedar Point Biological Station, Ogallala (residential), June 5-10; “Chemistry and Nanoscience Behind Renewable Energy Technologies,” UNL (virtual), June 13-14; “Explorations in Biology Camp,” Nebraska Wesleyan University (residential), June 20-23. Info: yns.nebraska.edu/camps.

MUSIC

SAIL (Strings Alliance In Lincoln) Music Camp. Camps for students entering grades 4-12 provide opportunities to learn the basics, develop their skills and refine their musicianship playing a string instrument. Dates: July 18-30 for middle/high school students, July 25-30 for elementary students. Info: sailmusic.camp.

NATURE

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Nature Day Camps are designed to inspire curiosity and build understanding of others and their surroundings. Camps at the Pioneers Park Nature Center for ages 3-completed ninth grade: Navigators Camp (grades 6-9), outdoor learning and leadership building; Explorers Camp (grades K-6), hikes, creek exploration, pond investigations, archery, fishing, and arts; Discovery Camp (ages 3-6), half-day camp to learn about and explore the world around them. Cost: $99-$199/week. Info: lincoln.ne.gov (search: Nature Camps) or 402-441-7895.

Nebraska 4-H Camps, Halsey. Leaders in Training sessions, May 31–June 3 for ages 14-18, $280; “Eat. Sleep. Camp. Repeat” overnight camp for ages 8-14, May 31–June 3, $420; “Summer Fun Extreme!” overnight camp for ages 8-14, June 5-9, $480; “Innovation Nation” overnight camp for ages 8-14, June 12-16, $480; “Horses & High Ropes,” for ages 14-16, June 19-22, $490; “Kravin’ Waves,” overnight camp for ages 8-14, June 26-30, $490; “Wacky & Crafty” overnight camp for ages 8-14, July 5-8, $420; “Thrills, Chills & Adventure” overnight camp for ages 8-16, July 10-14, $480; “Gettin’ Messy” overnight camp for ages 8-14, July 17-21, $480; “Summer Throwback Challenge” for ages 8-14, July 24-28, $480; “Let’s Get Rowdy & Rabble,” July 31-Aug. 4 for ages 8-14, $480; “End of Summer Bash,” Aug. 7-10 for ages 8-14, $420. Info: alarson20@unl.edu or 402-472-9008.

Prairie Hill Learning Center, 17705 S. 12th, Roca. “From Earth to the Stars!” camps, ages 6-13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays from June 8-July 29 (extended care and half-day options available). Themes: Music variety, animal encounters, Mars camp, forest adventures, indigenous wisdom, nature art. Daily pony riding, gardening and adventures in nature. Tuition: $220 for one-week sessions. Info: prairiehill.com or campdirector@prairiehill.com.

YMCA Camp Kitaki, overnight camp for ages 7-17. One-week sessions June 5-Aug. 13. Variety of programs offering outdoor activities, swimming, horseback riding, team-building, leadership skills, crafts and games. Tiered prices. Info: 402-434-9222 or ymcacampkitaki.org.

RECREATIONAL

Competitive Edge Sports Day Camps, 2350 Judson St., Suite 3. Youth Wrestling Day Camp for grades K-8, May 31-June 3 and June 27-July 1. Summer Takedown Day Camp for grades 2-12, June 6-10 and July 11-15. State Champs Training Camp for high school wrestlers, June 13-24. Info: 402-858-3023.

Lincoln City Golf, Ager Jr. Memorial Golf Course, 3761 Normal Blvd., offers camps and golf leagues for ages 4-18. Camps designed to give young golfers the skills to move their game forward in a fun and engaging atmosphere. No prior experience or golf clubs needed. Most camps include a group lesson, Kids on Course membership and T-shirt. (FORE membership card covers golf at any city course for $4.) Fees: $40-$110. Info: lincolncitygolf.org/academy or 402-441-8963.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation offers opportunities for children, youth and adults including summer-long day camps, nature camps, adaptive recreation and leadership programs.

SUMMER DAY CAMPS

Campers form healthy eating habits, practice positive social skills, connect to nature, explore the city with field trips and splash around at the pool each week. Sign up for a week or the summer at any of the seven locations. Fees: $149 (5-day week), $121 (4-day week); scholarships available; Info: lincoln.ne.gov (search: Summer Day Camps) or contact the camp location.

* Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876.

* Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789.

* Bethany Park, 66th and Vine streets, 402-441-7952.

* Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480.

* Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954.

* McPhee Community Learning Center, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952.

YOUTH LEADERS CAMP

Leadership opportunities for teens, directed by staff, to assist with daily operations while gaining experience and job skills. Campers must have completed eighth grade. Fees vary depending on location; Info: lincoln.ne.gov (search: Summer Camps) or call 402-441-7954 or 402-441-7952.

EXTREME TEENS CAMP

Day camp for grades 6-8 focuses on community engagements, volunteering, exploring Lincoln, healthy lifestyles, learning to respect others and themselves, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays, immediately followed by Teen Drop-in program, 3-8 p.m., at no additional cost. Weekly registration. Info: lincoln.ne.gov (search: Summer Camps) or call F Street Community Center, 402-441-7951.

Lincoln Karate Clinic, 237 S. 70th St., daytime summer class for new students starting in mid-June. Evening schedule also available. Registration begins in March. Info: lincolnkarate.org or 402-483-5425.

The Bay Skateboarding Basics Bright Lights Camp, 2005 Y St. Two sessions for grades 3-5, June 20-24 (Camp #404) and July 11-15 (Camp #824), 9 a.m.-daily. Cost: $135, plus $10 fee for skateboard and helmet rental. Scholarships available. Info: brightlights.org/programs/camp-descriptions/skateboarding-basics.html.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Campus Recreation, Husker Kids Day Camp (entering grades 2-6). Weekly sessions June 6-Aug. 5 (no camp week of July 4-8). Tuition: $130 (members); $140 (non-members); extended care $15 per session per child. Info: 402-472-8383 or go.unl.edu/camp.

YMCA Sports Camps, Tuition: $50-$150. Info: 402-434-9217 or ymcalincoln.org.

* Boys and Girls Basketball Camps, July dates TBA, grades 2-4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; grades 5-8, 1-4:30 p.m.

* Cheerleading Camp, June 20-23, grades 1-6, 9-11:30 a.m.

* Football Camp, Wright Park, June 20-23, grades 2-8, 9 a.m.-noon.

* Soccer Camp, Wright Park, June 6-10 and Aug. 1-5, ages 3-16.

* Speed Camp, Wright Park, July dates TBA, 6-8 p.m., grades 2-8.

* Volleyball Camp, July dates TBA, grades 2-4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; grades 5-8, 1-4:30 p.m.

* Tennis Camp, June and July dates TBA, 5-7 p.m., ages 5-18.

* Golf Camp, June 13-16 and July 11-14, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 3-8.

THEATER

Open Space at Hastings College, 710 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. Weeklong immersion experience for high school students interested in the visual and performing arts. Glassblowing, ceramics, sculpture, painting for high school juniors. Instrumental music, piano, voice, theater arts, creative writing and speech for high school sophomores and juniors. Cost: $250. Deadline: April 1. Info: hastings.edu/openspace.

Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln (YAAL), 1233 Libra Drive, Suite 2, for ages 7-17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Tuition: $175 (one-week camp) and $350 (two-week productions). One-week camps: "Twinderella," June 20-24; “Alienated,” July 11-15; "The Tale of Snow White," July 18-22; "A Midsummer's Night Midterm," Aug. 8-12. Two-week productions: “Godspell Jr.,” June 6-19; “Get This Party Started,” June 27-July 10; “Matilda Jr.,” July 25-Aug. 7. Info: 402-417-4137, yaal.org or info@yaal.org.

