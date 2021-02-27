Plan your summer: A list of children's camps and activities for 2021 in and around Lincoln

Something for every kid is included in this year’s Lincoln Journal Star Summer Planner, with a few new listings, too. Check under specific topic headings like art, sports or enrichment for camps of interest.

ART

LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St. Information and registration: LUXcenter.org/camps or 402-466-8692. Summer camps run May 31-Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. care options for working parents). Summer classes for kids, adults and families to explore clay, pottery wheel, painting, fused glass, drawing, mixed media and more. Masks required for students and staff & limited class sizes to allow for distancing.

* Paint & Draw Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn about different famous artists each day. Projects allow students to explore different styles of painting and methods of creating them. Tuition: $125 (LUX members, $100).

* Teen and Tween Pottery Wheel Camps. Ages 9-12 and 13-plus. Students will create a variety of dishes using the pottery wheel. Beginning and experienced students welcome. Tuition: $150 (LUX members, $120).

* STEAM Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn to think outside the box by connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics with your art projects. Tuition: $125 (LUX members, $100).