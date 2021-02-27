Plan your summer: A list of children's camps and activities for 2021 in and around Lincoln

Something for every kid is included in this year’s Lincoln Journal Star Summer Planner, with a few new listings, too. Check under specific topic headings like art, sports or enrichment for camps of interest.
ART
LUX Center for the Arts, 2601 N. 48th St. Information and registration: LUXcenter.org/camps or 402-466-8692. Summer camps run May 31-Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-noon and 2-5 p.m. (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. care options for working parents). Summer classes for kids, adults and families to explore clay, pottery wheel, painting, fused glass, drawing, mixed media and more. Masks required for students and staff & limited class sizes to allow for distancing.
* Paint & Draw Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn about different famous artists each day. Projects allow students to explore different styles of painting and methods of creating them. Tuition: $125 (LUX members, $100).
* Teen and Tween Pottery Wheel Camps. Ages 9-12 and 13-plus. Students will create a variety of dishes using the pottery wheel. Beginning and experienced students welcome. Tuition: $150 (LUX members, $120).
* STEAM Camp. Ages 5-8 and 9-12. Learn to think outside the box by connecting Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics with your art projects. Tuition: $125 (LUX members, $100).
Makit Takit's Splatter and Slime Camp, 4750 Normal Blvd. Campers will work on a large variety of crafts including our messiest two, The Splatter Room and making a batch of Slime. Camp dates: June 14-18, July 5-9, July 12-16, July 26-30 and Aug. 9-13. Ages 7-12. Times: 1-4 p.m. Cost: $150. Register at makittakit.com or email Christy@makittakit.com for information.
Paint Yourself Silly, Summer Art Camps, 5:30-7 p.m. at both studios. Grades 1-8, $30 per class. Locations: Pioneer Woods, 70th & Pioneers (Wednesdays), 402-486-1010, and 14th & Pine Lake Road (Tuesdays), 402-423-1030. Specific dates yet to be finalized. Info: paintyourselfsilly.net.
CHURCH
Camp Fontanelle, north of Fremont. Owned by the Great Plains United Methodist Conference and open to all faiths. Preschool through adult, one- to five-day residential camps, May 31-Aug. 8. Tuition $82-$392. Info: 402-478-4296 or www.campfontanelle.com.
Camp Luther, Schuyler. LCMS Christian camp with outdoor activities for ages 4 to adult, May, June, July and August (camp lengths vary). Explorer, Discovery, Adventure, Future Leaders, AMP, Athletic, Cooking, Discipleship, Laura Ingalls Wilder, Niobrara River, Owl, STEM, Survivor, Treehouse and Family camps. Cost: $40-$400, financial assistance available, multi-child discount. Register by March 1 to get the early-bird discount. Info: 402-352-5655 or campluther.org.
Camp Solaris, 2349 State Highway 34B Spur, Firth. Christian overnight camp for those entering grades 3-9. Staff are engaged and actively involved all day. Ten sessions of three-night or five-night programs June 7-Aug. 13. Info: 402-423-8746 or CampSonshineMemories.org.
Camp Sonshine, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca. Day camp for those entering grades K-9. One-week sessions June 7-Aug. 13. Hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., extended hours & transportation available. Staff are engaged and actively involved all day. Info: 402-423-8746 or CampSonshineMemories.org.
Carol Joy Holling Camp, Ashland. Weekly, overnight camps for grades K-12, June 6-July 29. Outdoor activities including high ropes course, boating, swimming, hiking, horseback riding. Tuition: $250-$430. Camp for people with special needs (age 13-adults), June 6-July 23. Tuition: $230. Info: CarolJoyHolling.org or 402-944-2544.
Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Christ Academy school-aged summer program, weekly themes and field trips (breakfast, lunch and snacks provided). Ages 6 weeks-13 years; 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Info: 402-489-9618 or christumclinc.org.
Marian Camp at Camp Kateri Tekakwitha, south of York, for girls entering grades 6-9. Dates: June 27-July 1. Tuition: $200 ($150 for second camper), financial assistance available. Info: 402-786-2750, marianscamping@gmail.com or www.mariansisters.org.
Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St., Vacation Bible School, “Rocky Railway,” 9-11:30 a.m. June 7-11. Info: Bethany.werner@messiah.us.
Royal Family Kids Camp, creating life-changing moments for children ages 7-11 that have been abused, neglected or abandoned, July 19-23, transportation provided. Info: 402-730-4808 or lincoln.royalfamilykids.org.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all camps and clinics will be limited to 8 children. Registration TBA. Masks and social distancing required for each camp; outdoor programming will be emphasized. Info: stmarks.org.
* Vacation Bible School, June 28-July 2; 9 a.m.-noon. Ages preschool-5th grade, registration will be extremely limited. Virtual option available.
* Sports & Faith Clinics, Tuesdays June 1-22. Grades K-2: 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 3-5: 1-4 p.m.
* Create Clinics, Tuesdays July 13-Aug. 3. Preschool-1st grade: 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-5: 1-4 p.m. Virtual option available.
* Midweek missions, Tuesdays June 3-24 and July 15-Aug. 5. Preschool-1st grade: 9 a.m.-noon. Grades 2-5, 1-4 p.m. Virtual option available.
St. Michael Catholic School, 9101 S. 78th St., Camp Archangel, weeklong camps that take learning outside the classroom with engaging, exciting hands-on opportunities. Age: entering grades 1-9. Dates: June 7-11 and June 14-18, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Cost: $120 per session. Info: www.stmichaelmarauders.org/camp-archangel.html.
Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Vacation Bible School, Ages: 4 years–grade 5, separate sessions 9-11 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., June 14-18. Cost: $30 per child, $75 family maximum. Info: Julie Hestermann, 402-423-4769. Register beginning March 14 at sheridanlutheran.org/vbs.
Southern Heights Presbyterian Church, 5750 S. 40th St., recently resumed youth programming following an extended period of inactivity due to the pandemic. Plans for Vacation Bible School, normally held in early June, are pending a decision of the church’s board.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Vacation Bible School, Preschool: age 3 by July 31 to pre-kindergarten. Dates: May 10-14, 9-11:30 a.m.; Elementary completed kindergarten to 5th grade. Dates: June 7-10, 5:45-8 p.m. Info: 402-435-2946 or trinitylincoln.org.
Villa Marie School Special Needs Camp, 7205 N. 112th St., Waverly, ages 7-16 (basic self-care required). Fishing, boating, swimming, crafts, campfire. Dates: June 7-11. Tuition: $225 for boarders; $175 for day campers. Info: 402-786-3625 or villamarieschool.com.
ENRICHMENT
Big Red Summer Academic Camps, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Weeklong career exploration camps allow youth to explore the campus, work with university faculty and study the topic of their particular camp, like filmmaking or crop science. Info: bigredcamps.unl.edu or Dawn Lindsey, College and Career Readiness, 4-H Extension Educator, at 402-472-3027.
Bright Lights Summer Learning Adventures, five weeks of half-day and full-day camps for students who have completed grades K-8. Main site: Holmes Elementary (some camps at other sites). Hands-on learning experiences on a variety of fun, unique and engaging topics. Over 90 camps to choose from. Before care and supervised lunch available. Need-based scholarships available. Older students can apply for Camp Assistant positions. Info: BrightLights.org or 402-420-1115.
Camp Summergold, residential arts and science-based camp for girls ages 10-17. Site: Nebraska State 4-H Center, Halsey. Dates: June 20-26. Girls explore science and arts, mixed with the campfires and swimming of a traditional summer camp. Tuition: $695 with transportation, $595 without. Info: campsummergold.com, info@campsummergold.com or 402-474-2206.
Dimensions Education Programs, sessions at three locations: 2000 D St., 7700 A St. & 1551 S. 70th St. For infants, toddlers, preschool and grades K-1 (only at 20th & D & 77th & A locations). May 24-July 30 (closed July 5), 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Info: dimensionsed.org.
Girl Scout Camps, with four camps, two cabins and an education center, there is something for everyone: Challenge courses, archery, swimming and more. Registration opens April 1. Info: girlscouts.how/camp2021.
Lincoln Children’s Museum, 1420 P St., STEAM-centric adventure camps for kids in kindergarten through 4th grade (completed). Weeklong, full-day camps running May 24-Aug. 13 featuring fun weekly themes. Lunch program add-on available. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Cost: week-long camps, members $220 (nonmembers $240). Lunch $5 per day; safe and socially distanced. Info: 402-477-4000 or lincolnchildrensmuseum.org.
Launch Leadership Summer Workshop, students entering grades 6-12 learn personal development skills. Dates: June 22-26 or July 13-17, Doane University, Crete. Cost: $500, scholarships available. Homeshop dates: July 27-29 (online). Info: launchleadership.org.
Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. For camp themes and dates, visit lincolnzoo.org/education or call 402-475-6741 Ext. 130. All camps 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. $238 for members, $278 for nonmembers. Camp ages: 4-5, 6-7, 8-9, and 10-12. Info: ajohns@lincolnzoo.org.
Morrill Hall, Virtual STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) camps allow kids to become scientists as they explore, observe and experiment safely and with the help of experienced educators. Camps open to kids entering grades 1-6. Info: museum.unl.edu/camps.
* Drawing the Ancient World, June 7-10
* Be a Museum Maker, July 6-9
* Fossil Investigations, June 21-24, July 19-22
* Backyard Bugs: Spiders June 8 and July 15, Worms June 15 and July 22, Pollinators June 22 and July 29.
* Nature Sleuths: Animal Homes June 3 and July 13, Predator & Prey June 10 and July 20, Poop & Paws June 17 and July 27.
* Archaeology Adventure: June 28-July 1, July 12-15
Nebraska History Museum, Historic Games summer workshop will challenge your skill and creativity while giving you ideas to play with your family and friends. Workshops are 90 minutes and designed for students entering grades K-5. There is a minimum of 10 students required per workshop with a $3 fee per student. Info: hn.museumeducation@nebraska.gov or 402-429-2393.
* Mad Science at the Museum, 10:30-11 a.m., Thursdays, ages 6-10 with an adult. Find out what happens when history and science collide. Investigate exhibits and science experiments. Sessions: Eureka!, May 6, May 13, May 20, May 27; Kitchen science, June 3, June 10, June 17, June 24; Physical and chemical transformations, July 1, July 8, July 15, July 22, July 29.
Oxbow Animal Health Veterinary Camps, for children with a passion for animals and veterinary medicine. Info: oxbowvetcamp.com or vetcamp@oxbowanimalhealth.com.
* Junior (completed grades 2-5). Sites/dates: Elmwood Elementary, June 7-10, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Lincoln Children's Zoo, June 21-24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $175.
* Intermediate (completed grades 6-8) University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus, June 21-25. Cost: $250.
Southeast Community College Child Development Center Summer Camps, 8800 O St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (before and after care available), May 24-Aug. 13, different themes each week. Registration: March 1-5 for returning campers and Child Development Center attendees; March 8 for new registrants. Fee: $130-$160. Info: 402-437-2450, 800-642-4075 or southeast.edu/childdevelopmentcenter.
Spark Summer Camp, Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools, completed grades K-5, Adams Elementary School. Active, fun "maker" camp allows students to play their way through STEAM subjects with hands-on experiments, exploration and field trips, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. daily with free before- and after-care available. June 1-Aug. 6 (10-week experience, full/half-day options and drop-in weeks available). Tuition: $130-$235/week. Scholarships available. Info: sparksummer.org or 402-436-1612.
* Sessions/Themes: Maker Week, June 1-4; Insects, June 7-11; Urban Farming and Hydroponics, June 14-18; Space Engineering, June 21-25; Robotics Coding, June 28-July 2; Rocks & Artifacts, July 6-9; Food Lab, July 12-16; Architecture, July 19-23; Aerospace and Astronomy, July 26-30; Submersibles, Aug. 2-6.
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum Adventure Camps, Ashland (I-80 exit 426). Educational programming in Aviation, Engineering, Robotics, Aerospace, Science or Technology for students entering grades 1-6, and Drone Challenge and Robotics for grades 7-8. Session dates: June 7-July 30. Cost: one-day camps, $65, three-day camps, $180. Discounts for museum members. Lunch available for $7/camper. Before- and after-care available for $8/camper. Info: SACMuseum.org.
Summer Day Camps at Genesis Health Clubs, Mighty Sports & Activity Camps for ages 5-12. Weekly camps May 24-Aug. 13. Sports, swimming, field trips, STEAM activities, life skills, character-building, healthy cooking, improv and yoga. Info: genesishealthclubs.com/camps.
* East Lincoln, 1305 S. 70th St., 402-413-1085 ext. 713
* Racquet Club, 5300 Old Cheney Road, 402-413-1085 ext. 706
YMCA Summer Day Camps, beginning May 24, for youngsters entering first through eighth grade, sign up for entire summer or individual weeks, Cooper, Copple Family, Fallbrook and Northeast locations. Camps for kids entering kindergarten offered at Copple Family and Fallbrook locations. Info: YMCALincoln.org/SummerDayCamps.
Young Nebraska Scientists Camp, conducted by Nebraska EPSCoR, accepting applications for summer opportunities. Camp for middle school students July 19-21 at Creighton University. Camps for high school students June 1-2 (online), June 7-11 at Bellevue University, and June 21-24 at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Camps encourage youth participation in science, technology, engineering and math. Need-based scholarships available. Info: yns.nebraska.edu.
MUSIC
SAIL Camp, strings camps for students entering grades 4-12. Camps provide opportunities for students to learn the basics, develop their skills and refine their musicianship playing a string instrument. Dates: July 19 and July 26. Info: sailmusic.camp.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music, summer camps canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
NATURE
Nebraska 4-H Camps, numerous camping opportunities for all ages at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp in Halsey. All programs accredited by American Camp Association. Info: Katie Zabel, program director, at kzabel2@unl.edu, 402-472-2805, or Lindsay Shearer, foundations relations coordinator, at lshearer2@unl.edu, 402-472-9019.
Pioneers Park Nature Center, 3201 S. Coddington, nature day camps designed to inspire curiosity and build understanding of others and of their surroundings. Info: 402-441-7895 or parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Nature camps)
* Camp Discovery, ages 3-6, 9-11:30 a.m. Monday–Friday, Camp weeks: June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, July 12-16, July 19-23. Cost: $115/session.
* Explorers Camp, ages 6-13, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. Extended hours available, 8-8:30 a.m. and 5-5:30 p.m. Camp weeks: June 1-4, June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-25, June 28-July 1, July 12-16, July 19-23, July 26-30, Aug. 2-6. Cost: $195, except for June 1-4 ($156).
* Navigators Camp, ages 14-17, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, June 1-4, Cost: $156.
Prairie Hill NatureWorks, 17705 S. 12th, Roca. Country Day Camps, ages 6-13, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (extended care available). Themes: BuildWorks, Suzuki Violin/Music Variety, Animal Encounters, Adventure and Games, WaterWorks, and ColorWorks. Daily pony riding, gardening and adventures in nature. Tuition: $200 for one-week sessions. Info: 402-438-6668 or prairiehill.com.
YMCA Camp Kitaki, overnight camp for ages 7-17. One-week sessions June 6-Aug. 14. Variety of programs offering outdoor activities, swimming, horseback riding, team-building, leadership skills, crafts and games. Tuition: tiered prices. Info: 402-434-9222 or ymcacampkitaki.org.
RECREATIONAL
Competitive Edge Sports Day Camps, CES Wrestling Academy, 2350 Judson St. Tuition: $195-$240. Info: Lincolnedge.com, 402-404-5510 or facebook.com/LincolnYouthWresltingCamps (note spelling).
* Youth Day Camps: Grades Pre K-8, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 24-28, June 14-18, July 5-9.
* Top/Bottom Day Camp: Grades 2-12, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., June 7-11.
* Takedown Day Camp: Grades 2-12, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., June 1-4.
Parks and Recreation Day Camps, wide curriculum of activities to keep campers moving and having fun. Kids swim, read, play sports, practice yoga, get outside, craft, garden, build, go on field trip adventures and gain new skills. Fees: $144 per 5-day week, $117 per 4-day week; need-based scholarships available; Info: lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Summer Day Camps) or contact the camp location.
• Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 N.W. 46th St., 402-441-7876.
• Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., 402-441-6789.
• Bethany Park, 66th and Vine streets, 402-441-7952.
• Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St., 402-441-8480.
• Irving Recreation Center, 2010 Van Dorn St., 402-441-7954.
• McPhee Community Learning Center, 820 Goodhue Blvd., 402-441-7952.
The Bay Skateboarding Camp, 2005 Y St. Grades 3-5. Two sessions: June 7-11 and June 21-25, 9 a.m.-noon daily. Each half-day camp costs $135, plus $10 fee for skateboard and helmet rental. Scholarships available. Info: www.brightlights.org/programs/camp-descriptions/skateboarding-basics.html.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Campus Recreation, Husker Kids Day Camp (entering grades 2-6) and Husker Adventures Day Camp (entering grades 7-8). Weekly sessions: June 7-Aug. 6 (no camp week of July 5-9). Tuition: $130 (members); $140 (nonmembers); extended care $15 per session per child. Info: 402-472-3467 or go.unl.edu/camp.
YMCA Sports Camps, Tuition: $50-$150. Info: 402-434-9217 or ymcalincoln.org.
* Boys Basketball Camp, July (TBA), grades 2-4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; grades: 5-8, 1-4:30 p.m.
* Girls Basketball Camp, July (TBA), grades 2-4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; grades: 5-8, 1-4:30 p.m.
* Cheerleading Camp, June 21-24, grades 1-6, 9-11:30 a.m.
* Football Camp, Wright Park, June 21-24, grades 2-8, 9 a.m.-noon.
* Soccer Camp, Wright Park, June 7-11 and Aug. 2-6, ages 3-16.
* Speed Camp, Wright Park, July (TBA), 6-8 p.m., grades 2-8.
* Volleyball Camp, July (TBA), grades 2-4, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; grades: 5-8, 1-4:30 p.m.
* Tennis Camp, June and July (TBA), 5-7 p.m., ages 5-18.
* Golf Camp, June 14-17 and July 12-15, 9 a.m.-noon, grades 3-8.
THEATER
Open Space at Hastings College, 710 N. Turner Ave., Hastings. Weeklong camps including visual and performing arts immersion experiences for high school students. Glassblowing, ceramics, sculpture, painting for high school juniors. Instrumental music, piano, voice and theatre arts (acting and technical) for high school sophomores and juniors. Each camp costs $250 per student and has a March 15 application deadline. Info: www.hastings.edu/openspace.
Youth Actors Academy of Lincoln (YAAL), 1233 Libra Drive Suite 2, Ages: 7-17. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuition: $175 per 1-week camp, $350 for 2-week productions and $475 for 3-week productions. Info: 402-417-4137 or yaal.org.
* One-Week Camps: "The Enchanted Bookshop," June 14-18; “The Magical Land of Oz,” June 21-25; "McQuadle: A Dragon's Tale," July 12-16.
* Theatrical Productions: “Camp Rock: The Musical,” June 1-13; “Blue Skies,” June 28-July 11; “Moana Jr.,” July 19-Aug 8.
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: Made some of my best friends working there
I love Camp Kitaki with all my heart. I went there eight summers in a row as a kid. I would have my bags packed for weeks ahead of time in preparation for one glorious week spent at camp.
I truly feel like weeks spent at camp taught me so much about how to make friends, teamwork and kindness. It also taught me things like caring for the earth and appreciating nature, something kids often find boring.
I credit going to summer camp for part of the reason why I am a successful, hardworking adult. It was a way for me to start to form my own independence and identity away from the influence of my parents, siblings or school friends.
The week I got to spend at camp went so quickly. I would cry my eyes out every time my week ended and I would have to wait a whole year to go again.
As I got older I worked on staff as a camp counselor for three summers. They were the best summers of my life. I felt I made such a difference in the kids, sometimes it was the only fun the child had had in ages. Kids often have stressful home lives and it made me feel so full of purpose to provide some relief from their day-to-day stresses and let them be a kid, even if only for a week.
I made some of my best friends working there, and even met my husband there. Now, my husband, Jeremy, and I along with my former camp staff friends are all having babies. We are already planning to send all our kids the same week to Camp Kitaki.
I am always meeting new people who have some connection to camp and the response is always the same, "Oh, I love Camp Kitaki." It has influenced so many people, and I have no doubt it will continue to make a positive impact.
— Stephanie (Murnan) Brozek, camp counselor name "Murn," staff member, 2007-09, Omaha
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: A place where people can rewrite themselves
I could talk about camp for hours to complete strangers, so having a limit of 300 words is really hard for me to wrap my mind around.
I have spent half of my life literally in the most wonderful place on earth, YMCA Camp Kitaki. Camp is a place where people can rewrite themselves, or discover new parts they had no idea were even in them. The best parts of me are from there, and I still have dreams about spending another summer at Kitaki.
— Amanda Rohren, Lincoln
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: The magic never ends
I was a camper and a staffer at Kitaki in the late 1980s and early 1990s. It is, perhaps, my favorite place on earth.
What makes Kitaki great isn't the beautiful woods or the campfire singalongs or that you can see a million stars at night. You can do that in a lot of places. The reason why my mind slips back to Kitaki whenever I watch the sunset on a summer day or grab a stick to roast a marshmallow is because of the people.
I know that my counselors didn't remember every child that they were a counselor for. They couldn't. But I remember every single counselor that I had as a camper. I remember the skits that made me laugh. I remember the sacred walk to campfire. I remember the staff members who made me feel like I was the only kid that mattered. I remember the friends that I still have today. The ability to create memories that stick like that, the ones that make you feel warm and loved 30 years later, is powerful.
My son will get the opportunity this year to experience what I did. I know that he will walk away from the camp more self-assured than before. I know that he will be sitting at a desk in February and his mind will slip into a memory from camp and it will bring a smile to his face.
I love that this one place can give that wonderful experience to generations of kids. The feeling that I get when I think of Camp Kitaki is difficult to put into words, but it is like being hugged by a smile. It still creates happiness within me and for that, I am forever indebted to the place where the magic never ends.
— Matt McNiff, Beatrice
YMCA Camp Kitaki memory: The happiest place on earth
I was born with asthma and couldn't do a lot of outside summer activities most kids did due to its severity. When I was in third grade, my teacher changed all that. She gave me a poster for a summer camp for kids with asthma. This camp was Camp Kitaki.
As I grew out of my asthma for the most part I went to the regular camp for many summers. It was all I talked about year-round. As soon as I got home I'd count the days until I could go back. I loved riding horses and loved a white one named "Princess." I loved going to the lake, the campfires and all the silly songs. I still remember most of them.
Camp allowed me to grow so much as a kid. I was encouraged to be whatever I wanted to be. It was and still is such a special place to me. I worked there in the late '80s and loved every minute of it. It felt like a second family. We all learned, laughed, smiled and cried sometimes. I have a scrapbook of everything "camp" and love revisiting it every now and then.
I still keep in contact with a lot of those campers and staff to this day. Thankful for every one of them. I live in California now and they say Disneyland is the happiest place on earth. It's not, that title belongs to Camp Kitaki.
— Michelle Waldmann, formerly of Carleton