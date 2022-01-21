Pius X to resume regular schedule after moving to half days

Lincoln Pius X High School will resume its regular schedule next week after shifting to a half-day format to get ahead of surging COVID-19 cases among staff and students.

Officials at Lincoln's lone Catholic high school announced it would dismiss at noon from Jan. 13-21 as coronavirus cases driven by the highly contagious omicron variant continued to rise among students and staff.

The half-day schedule alternated between the first four and the last four periods of the day, with classes lasting 10 minutes longer. Teachers still worked in the afternoons, helping students who were in quarantine or who recently returned to school catch up on missed work.

Tom Korta, chief administrative officer at Pius X, said officials would reevaluate the scheduling change this week and extend it if needed.

But case numbers have dropped this week — a shortened one for Pius X with no school on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This week, just more than 20 students and three staff members tested positive. That's down from the 50 or so students and a handful of staff who reported positive tests last week.