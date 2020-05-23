Pius X senior misses hands-on science labs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watching chemistry experiments online just isn’t the same for Lincoln Pius X senior Kylie Nhat Vy Nguyen.

In her advanced chemistry classes -- before schools closed their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus -- students did their own lab experiments, made their own calculations, watched the reactions, learned that human error often makes the outcomes imperfect.

“Those are valuable experiences for me,” she said.

As a violin player, Nguyen was part of strings club and a club that raised money for local and national charities.

But the thing she misses most are those hands-on experiments in her science classes. She won’t get to dissect a shark. She’ll miss seeing the genetic changes happening in her fruit fly lab.

“Just the learning environment in general,” she said. “To get to interact with teachers … those are all valuable experiences we all missed.”

Nguyen, who plans to pursue a degree in business with a heavy emphasis in science in pre-denistry at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said remote learning has been the same thing over and over again. Watching videos, doing worksheets, taking online tests.