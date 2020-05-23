You are the owner of this article.
Pius X senior misses hands-on science labs
Kylie Nhat Vy Nguyen

Watching chemistry experiments online just isn’t the same for Lincoln Pius X senior Kylie Nhat Vy Nguyen.

In her advanced chemistry classes -- before schools closed their doors to stop the spread of the coronavirus -- students did their own lab experiments, made their own calculations, watched the reactions, learned that human error often makes the outcomes imperfect.

“Those are valuable experiences for me,” she said.

As a violin player, Nguyen was part of strings club and a club that raised money for local and national charities.

But the thing she misses most are those hands-on experiments in her science classes. She won’t get to dissect a shark. She’ll miss seeing the genetic changes happening in her fruit fly lab. 

“Just the learning environment in general,” she said. “To get to interact with teachers … those are all valuable experiences we all missed.”

Nguyen, who plans to pursue a degree in business with a heavy emphasis in science in pre-denistry at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said remote learning has been the same thing over and over again. Watching videos, doing worksheets, taking online tests.

She’s not much into school dances, so she can live without prom.

“I like school. I like learning things,” she said. “I’m missing most of the academic parts of it.”

-- Margaret Reist

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

Education reporter

Margaret Reist is a Lincoln native, the mom of three high school graduates now navigating college and an education junkie who covers students, teachers and policymakers inside and outside the K-12 classroom.

