Pius X rolls out one-to-one iPad program with virus funds

Lincoln Pius X High School is putting iPads into hands of each of its students this fall, thanks to an influx of coronavirus relief dollars.

The new one-to-one device initiative at Lincoln's lone Catholic high school — which began classes Tuesday — will allow teachers to more quickly analyze test scores and other data while allowing students to turn in homework and check lessons from home, said Principal Terry Kathol.

"It provides another tool for (teachers) to be able to engage students," he said.

Each student will be equipped with a tablet that they'll keep the entire time they're at Pius X. The school purchased more than 1,100 devices over the past year or so for the rollout this fall.

The Diocese of Lincoln is using about $1.5 million from the Governor's Education Emergency Relief fund, a pool of virus dollars schools can tap into to address the digital divide in the classroom.

The iPads have about a four-year life cycle, said the Rev. Matthew Zimmer, director of education technology with the Diocese of Lincoln, and Pius X plans to have families pay a small fee to replace the devices down the road.

Two high schools elsewhere in the diocese — Hastings St. Cecilia and Lourdes Central Catholic in Nebraska City — already had a one-to-one program in place, but Pius X was obviously the biggest school to bring on board, Zimmer said.

Some of K-8 Catholic schools in the diocese have also used the funding to purchase a "significant" number of devices but not all are going to one-to-one route.

"One of the realities of technology is you want to use it appropriately," Zimmer said.

For years, Lincoln Public Schools has had a one-to-one program to put Chromebook laptops into student hands. Last fall, kindergarteners and first graders became the last students to get their own Chromebooks.

Lincoln Christian, a K-12 private school in southeast Lincoln, instituted a one-to-one Chromebook program during the pandemic as well.

The shifts in education accelerated by COVID put pressure on the diocese to put more devices in the classroom.

"What we're hearing from publishing companies is more and more textbooks are going the route of digital," Zimmer said.

At Pius X, students will be able to access a variety of educational apps, including Canvas, a learning management system where they can take tests, look at lessons and turn in assignments.

"If a student is gone from class, they can go into Canvas and see what they missed," Kathol said.

The technology is not necessarily meant to replace old methods of learning, Kathol emphasized.

"By no means do we expect the technology to be our only tool to use," he said. "It's kind of another option that (teachers) have when they're developing lessons."