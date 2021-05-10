Pius X names new principal; Korta earns promotion as part of leadership reshuffling

Students at Lincoln Pius X will have a new principal when summer is over after an administrative shuffling, the school announced Monday.

Former Hartington Cedar Catholic principal and current Pius X assistant principal Terry Kathol will take over the reins from Tom Korta, who has served as principal for nearly 15 years.

Korta will now serve as the school's chief administrative officer on an interim basis after the Rev. Jim Meysenburg, Pius X's chief administrative officer, announced his retirement after 14 years in a letter to Pius X parents Monday.

Meysenburg will step down June 14.

“I am honored to have been part of such great administrative teams and schools," said Meysenburg, who assumed his role at Pius X in 2007 and has worked in high school administration for 28 years. "I have been blessed to be part of this great ministry and am particularly edified by all the wonderful, faith-filled students and families I had the privilege of getting to know.”

Diocese of Lincoln Bishop James Conley named the Rev. Steven Mills to serve as interim assistant principal alongside current assistant principal Leah Bethune.