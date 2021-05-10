 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pius X names new principal; Korta earns promotion as part of leadership reshuffling
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Pius X names new principal; Korta earns promotion as part of leadership reshuffling

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pius X sign

Pius X High School

 Pius X Facebook page

Students at Lincoln Pius X will have a new principal when summer is over after an administrative shuffling, the school announced Monday.

Former Hartington Cedar Catholic principal and current Pius X assistant principal Terry Kathol will take over the reins from Tom Korta, who has served as principal for nearly 15 years.

Korta will now serve as the school's chief administrative officer on an interim basis after the Rev. Jim Meysenburg, Pius X's chief administrative officer, announced his retirement after 14 years in a letter to Pius X parents Monday.

Tom Korta

Korta
Meysenburg

Meysenburg

Meysenburg will step down June 14.

“I am honored to have been part of such great administrative teams and schools," said Meysenburg, who assumed his role at Pius X in 2007 and has worked in high school administration for 28 years. "I have been blessed to be part of this great ministry and am particularly edified by all the wonderful, faith-filled students and families I had the privilege of getting to know.”

Diocese of Lincoln Bishop James Conley named the Rev. Steven Mills to serve as interim assistant principal alongside current assistant principal Leah Bethune.

Two Catholic schools in Lincoln get new principals

Kathol is a graduate of Hartington Cedar Catholic, a K-12 school in northeast Nebraska where he served as principal for nearly 10 years before coming to Pius X last year.

Korta has served as Pius X's principal since 2006 and previously was a math teacher and assistant principal at the school. He earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. 

Pius X administrators apologize for student editorial many considered offensive
Hearing on proposed Nebraska health standards that teach gender identity goes almost 4 hours
Committee goes in new direction, recommends Standing Bear as name for new southeast Lincoln high school
Students in LPS' remote school will use district's two-in-one Chromebooks; deadline to enroll in program extended

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP-NORC Poll: Biden approval shows consistency

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education reporter/Night content coordinator

Zach Hammack, a 2014 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News