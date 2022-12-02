Pillen to step down from NU board shortly before being sworn in as governor

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said he'll resign from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents a day before he is sworn in as the state's 41st governor.

The timing of his resignation will allow Pillen, who was elected to the District 3 seat representing northeast Nebraska in 2012 and 2018, to appoint his successor to the board.

Pillen's replacement, who will be seated the next time regents convene on Feb. 10, 2023, will then serve out the remainder of his term, which expires at the end of 2024.

On Friday, following the regents' final meeting of 2022, Pillen said several people in District 3 have expressed interest in the position on NU's governing board, which is responsible for approving budget and tuition rates, as well as hiring the president.

But, he has not settled on a candidate that will finish out his term. Rather, he said he would vet candidates after assuming office as governor.

"I'd like to give a chance to anyone in northeast Nebraska who is interested," Pillen said.

A hog producer, Pillen said one qualification he'll look at in an appointment is someone who understands and appreciates the importance of agriculture, both for the state as well as the university system.

NU has a presence in nearly all of Nebraska's 93 counties, and employs faculty and staff that support agriculture producers and conduct research.

The Board of Regents has eight members elected by district to six-year terms.

In other regents' business:

* Regents unanimously approved a policy change detailing how mandatory student fees are allocated to student groups to bring speakers to campus.

The vote follows a lawsuit by Ratio Christi, a Christian student organization, which sued the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after being denied funds to bring a speaker to campus in April 2021.

Under the new policy, which amends a rule last updated in 1979, student organizations' requests for funding will be considered against a "viewpoint-neutral set of factors," including whether or not the speaker advances the university's educational mission, the level of student interest, security concerns, and the total cost.

Updating the policy was part of a settlement agreement between NU and Ratio Christi, which became a recognized student organization in 2018.

NU also agreed to reimburse the group -- whose name translates to "the reason for Christ" -- $1,500 from the event fund, according to details included in a court filing on Thursday, as well as cover the group's attorneys fees.

UNL Student Regent Jacob Drake said other students on the state's flagship public university campus agreed with the change.

"The whole point of a college campus is to engage with ideas you might not agree with," Drake said, "and I think this policy helps us do that."

* The board approved a plan to increase the room and board rates in each of the next three years at UNL, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

The increases, which range between 3% and 3.5%, will help the university cover increases to employee compensation, as well as rising costs tied to utilities, food, supplies and other operating expenses.

At UNL, the cost of a double occupancy room will increase by 3% annually. Students can expect to pay $12,644 next year, $13,023 in 2024-25, and $13,413 in 2025-26.

UNK students will see on-campus room and board rates rise 3%, too, from $11,436 next year to $12,134 in 2025-26.

At UNO, the cost of living on campus will rise by 3.4% next year, and 3.5% in each of the subsequent two years.

Regents approved the increases unanimously without any discussion.

* StarTran will continue to provide bus service between UNL's campuses after the board approved a $4.6 million agreement to extend the service for 20 months. The new contract includes two optional one-year extensions.

* Regents also approved a plan to spend $5.5 million replacing an air handling unit in Andrews Hall on UNL's City Campus.

Work to replace the aging unit on the 70,000-square-foot building that opened in 1928 will begin early next year and be completed in 2024.

Funding for the project comes from the $400 million in bond sales NU acquired to do deferred maintenance on its facilities across the state.

* Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who has represented western Nebraska on the board for 16 years, was awarded with the title "Regent Emeritus" by his colleagues.

Phares chose not to run for a fourth term on the board. Regent-elect Kathy Wilmot of Beaver City will take over the District 7 seat next year.

Board members lauded Phares for his even-keeled temperament even when discussions got heated.

Pillen said Phares would often remind regents to "take a breath and follow the process," while Omaha Regent Elizabeth O'Connor said Phares was "a pillar of the board" who served as a mentor for newer members.

UNK Student Regent Emily Saadi said Phares served with 70 student regents during his time on the board, which included 10 years leading the Business and Finance Committee.

Phares said he enjoyed working with other regents and the administrative staff.

"The thing I'll miss most is the people," he said.