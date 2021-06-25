Pillen opposes critical race theory as gubernatorial candidate after groups call on him to denounce it as NU regent

Cabrera said the theory exists not as a way to label white people as racist -- which he said is often used to paint CRT as divisive -- but rather to look at how systemic inequities have disadvantaged groups of people based on their race.

“The only way you’re being attacked as a white person is if you’re being racist,” he said. “There’s nothing inherent that says white people need to feel bad. I have yet to see that as a prerequisite.”

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Peterson said the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and the Nebraska Federation of Republican Women saw an opportunity to bring the issue to NU after previously calling on the Omaha Learning Community to ban critical race theory.

While regents stay away from directing policy -- a bylaw governing the board “reaffirms belief in, pledges support of, and directs all segments of the University community to sustain and follow” principles of academic freedom – Peterson said regents have the final say in what NU funds and how.

The Nebraska Freedom Coalition and its various political action committees, limited liability companies and nonprofit organizations formed earlier this month, believe the board should use that power to stop critical race theory from being taught at NU.