Pillen opposes critical race theory as gubernatorial candidate after groups call on him to denounce it as NU regent

A pair of conservative groups earlier this week called on Regent Jim Pillen, who is running for governor, to sponsor a resolution denouncing the teaching of critical race theory at the University of Nebraska.
In a news release, the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and the Nebraska Federation of Republican Women said Pillen had an opportunity to take a stand against what they called “the attempted indoctrination of students on college campuses.”
But Friday’s meeting of the Board of Regents came and went without any mention of the issue.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who earlier this month joined a growing chorus of Republican politicians who have come out opposed to critical race theory, spoke glowingly of NU and its efforts during the pandemic in an appearance at the meeting.
No one spoke in favor or against critical race theory during public comment.
After the meeting, and clarifying he was speaking as a candidate for governor, Pillen said he opposes the teaching of critical race theory in Nebraska, preferring instead teachers and professors focus on “facts and common sense Nebraska values.”
“I’m not supportive of teaching of theories or ideologies that are divisive, that are anti-American,” Pillen said. “I oppose our kids being indoctrinated with radical theories.”
“I oppose CRT today, I oppose it tomorrow, and I will oppose it as your governor,” he added.
Patrick Peterson, executive director of the Nebraska Freedom Coalition, criticized Pillen for speaking as a gubernatorial candidate and not a sitting regent: “That’s an easy out.”
As the furor over critical race theory has moved from conservative circles into the mainstream, experts in the discipline, including Keffrelyn Brown, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said the issue is not as divisive as politicians and media outlets have portrayed it.
The theory is “a framework used to understand how race and racism operate” at a systemic level rather than in individual interactions, both historically and today, Brown said during a webinar for education writers earlier this week.
“It acknowledges racism plays a founding and pivotal role in our society,” she said, “and it also acknowledges that when racial progress is made, it is often met with backlash to neutralize that progress and places racial equity efforts further back.”
While it only recently gained widespread attention, critical race theory has been practiced for nearly a century by writers and scholars following abolition of slavery and segregation, according to Nolan Cabrera, an associate professor at the University of Arizona.
Cabrera said the theory exists not as a way to label white people as racist -- which he said is often used to paint CRT as divisive -- but rather to look at how systemic inequities have disadvantaged groups of people based on their race.
“The only way you’re being attacked as a white person is if you’re being racist,” he said. “There’s nothing inherent that says white people need to feel bad. I have yet to see that as a prerequisite.”
In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Peterson said the Nebraska Freedom Coalition and the Nebraska Federation of Republican Women saw an opportunity to bring the issue to NU after previously calling on the Omaha Learning Community to ban critical race theory.
While regents stay away from directing policy -- a bylaw governing the board “reaffirms belief in, pledges support of, and directs all segments of the University community to sustain and follow” principles of academic freedom – Peterson said regents have the final say in what NU funds and how.
The Nebraska Freedom Coalition and its various political action committees, limited liability companies and nonprofit organizations formed earlier this month, believe the board should use that power to stop critical race theory from being taught at NU.
“We truly see this as another way to divide people, classify people, to pit people against one another as American citizens, and that’s fundamentally wrong,” he said.
The South Dakota native, who moved to Lincoln three years ago, said he hasn’t been in a class where critical race theory has been taught: “But you can listen to the tone and affect of people who do teach it and the way they include their personal beliefs.”
Brown said critical race theory is often used as a lens to understand history or literature, much in the same way as other theories of criticism, and rarely as a curricular topic itself.
The often ill-informed debate over critical race theory has served a different purpose, she added.
“We are no longer talking about the problem, but allowing a new problem that didn’t exist to take precedence,” she said.
