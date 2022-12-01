Pillen names committee to study Nebraska school finance reform

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced a new committee that will study how to update and reform Nebraska's school state aid formula.

The School Finance Reform Committee includes state senators, school administrators, organizations representing school board members, and several farm advocacy groups.

In a statement, Pillen said the committee would look for ways to update the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act, what he referred to as "our antiquated school aid formula."

"I'll be collaborating with these experienced educators, policymakers, and stakeholders to come up with recommendations on how we are going to reform TEEOSA so that we can come together and create a system that invests in every Nebraska student," Pillen said.

At its most basic, TEEOSA considers a district's needs against its resources. Schools where the needs exceed the resources that can be generated through property taxes receive additional funding from the state in the form of equalization aid.

Under the state aid formula's current iteration, fewer than 90 of the 244 public school districts receive equalization aid to help them meet their needs -- including the state's largest school districts in Omaha, Lincoln, Millard and Grand Island -- which has drawn criticism from Republicans and rural lawmakers.

Kenny Zoeller, Pillen's policy director, said the aid provided to equalized school districts amounts to roughly $3,400 per student.

"The stakeholders on this committee will be focused on finding ways we can have an educational funding system where the state does not pick winners and losers," Zoeller said in a statement.

Along with Pillen and members of his policy team, members of the committee include:

* State Sens. Rita Sanders of Bellevue and Tom Briese of Albion

* Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman

* Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan

* Seward Superintendent Josh Fields

* Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas

* Ken Bird, CEO of Avenues Scholars

* Nebraska Association of School Boards

* Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association

* The Nebraska Farm Bureau

* Nebraska Cattlemen

* Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska

Sanders, who served on the Legislature's Education Committee in 2021-22, said the committee will "find common ground" on a state aid reform plan.

"Reforming the TEEOSA formula will be a key part of fixing our broken property tax system and providing a brighter future for Nebraska students," she said.

The committee announced by Pillen on Thursday follows several similar committees and working groups convened by the Legislature in recent years.

Several of those groups have proposed sweeping changes to TEEOSA, but state senators have not found agreement on a wholesale change of the state aid formula.

In 2018, former Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte led a 10-person committee that conducted an informal study of the history of TEEOSA in an effort to look for reforms.

Out of that study emerged a bill that failed to advance that would have directed 25% of the state's income and sales taxes into a fund that provided money to school districts for each student.

A joint hearing of the Revenue, Education and Retirement committees convened in 2019 also looked for ways to boost state aid to schools -- mainly through increasing sales tax and eliminating exemptions -- to give local districts room to cut property taxes.

That proposal ran into opposition from school districts, farm groups and others, however, and later died.

Lawmakers once again debated creating a school finance committee in 2021, but a bill (LB132) from Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington failed to advance.