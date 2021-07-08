Pillen asks fellow NU regents to formally oppose critical race theory

Republican gubernatorial candidate and University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen is asking the Board of Regents to adopt a resolution opposing "any imposition of critical race theory" as part of any university curriculum.

"I believe critical race theory is factually and morally wrong," Pillen said Thursday.

"I do not believe in teaching children to judge each other on the basis of their skin color. There is no place in our classrooms for this ideology."

Critical race theory is loosely defined as a critical examination of social, cultural and legal issues related to race and racism in the United States.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts recently has been holding town hall meetings across the state condemning the teaching of critical race theory.

Pillen's resolution, which will be presented at the Board of Regents meeting next month, states that "we oppose discrimination in any form" while arguing that critical race theory proponents "seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals."

"America is the best country in the world and anyone can achieve the American Dream here," the resolution states.