'Perfect arrangement' — Community Action program allows staff to advance careers

As a single mother, time is precious to Jazi Hudnall.

In addition to her own role as a parent, Hudnall cares for other people's children as a lead teacher at Community Action's K Street Early Head Start Center, which provides early childhood services to infants and toddlers from prenatal to age 5.

While she's been there for about five years, she hasn't had the time she'd like to pursue the education she needs to advance her career.

"It is very hard for parents — especially single parents," she said. "You either have to go to school or work."

A new on-the-job training program at Community Action means Hudnall no longer has to choose between the two.

A $1 million workforce development grant from the city is funding the training, which will allow up to 70 individuals to take part over the next three years.

It allows staff to earn relevant early childhood credentials, including a Child Development Associate certification, associate's degree, bachelor's degree or other certifications on the job.

Community Action, which has locations in Lincoln and Saunders County, employs about 100 staff and cares for nearly 500 children who come from low-income or at-risk backgrounds. Services are provided at no cost to families.

Currently, there are 21 staff members enrolled in the new job training program.

"I think part of this came out of ... how can we level that playing field," Head Start Director Jill Bomberger said. "Working folks can't stop working to advance their education."

A lot of people who work in early childhood education may have the knowledge to do their job well, but not the formal credentials to show for it, Bomberger said.

And those credentials -- whether it's a Child Development Associate certification or a college degree -- come with a pay raise, which is important in retaining staff during a challenging time for employers.

"I think it's truly amazing to have this available for staff," said Community Action's Kathy Sullivan Romero, who oversees the training. "I think it puts a great value on early childhood education."

Participants can complete the training at their own pace and receive stipends for every 20 hours of completion. The program also covers child care and transportation expenses.

Bomberger says her locations weathered the pandemic well but knows that nationally Head Start programs and early childhood care centers have been hit by staffing challenges, whether it's hiring or retaining staff.

"It's the No. 1 issue nationally," she said.

Hudnall says she got into the early childhood field as a way to give others an opportunity she never had.

Originally from Illinois, Hudnall lost a parent at a young age and essentially had to take care of herself. She got through high school and decided to pursue a career in early childhood care.

"It's just something that I love," she said.

But despite having the knowledge that comes with two decades of experience in the field, Hudnall doesn't have the degrees to show for it.

Now, Hudnall -- who already has her CDA -- is working toward her associate's degree at Southeast Community College.

"She is a star teacher, so for us as a program to be able to support her to get that paper that can formally acknowledge that, it's just the perfect arrangement," Bomberger said.