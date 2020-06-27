Penrod named new Southeast principal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tanner Penrod, now principal at the Bryan Community Focus Program, will be the next principal at Southeast High School.

Penrod will replace Brent Toalson, who is retiriing at the end of August.

Penrod has served as the principal at the Bryan program since 2016. Before that he was an associate principal at Lincoln High School and also has been an instructional coordinator at Bryan and a coordinator for the summer school program at North Star High School.

Penrod taught social studies at Southwest High School from 2005 to 2012, along with coaching swimming and soccer.

“Tanner’s energy and passion will be a great fit for Southeast High School,” said Matt Larson, associate superintendent for instruction.

Penrod is pursuing his educational specialist certification from Doane University, where he also earned a master's degree in educational leadership, He earned a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

