Paul Gausman opened his Sioux City school district to camera crews. What they captured 'opened eyes'

A 12-year-old student with Asperger's syndrome in Sioux City, Iowa, sits on a packed bus when one of his peers jabs a pencil into his neck, telling him to move. Another student turns around in his seat and punches the boy. Then, a boy sitting across the aisle bashes the student's head into a seat.
Filmmakers had captured the scene while working on the 2011 documentary, "Bully," which followed five students across the U.S. — including in Sioux City — to put a face to a growing epidemic of violence in schools.
Paul Gausman, the Sioux City superintendent, and board members had agreed to open their district up to crews filming the documentary, which was later screened in thousands of theaters — from Iowa to across the world.
"There were so many screenings," said Cindy Waitt, one of the film's executive producers and the director of the Waitt Institute for Violence Prevention. "I think it woke up school districts … really opened eyes all over the country."
The film wasn't without its critics, and Sioux City later put into place additional anti-bullying supports, like cameras on school buses.
But the fact that Gausman was willing to open up his district, to not cover up a problem that affects nearly every school, is a testament to his leadership, said Waitt.
That made the news Tuesday that Gausman would be leaving Sioux City to be the next superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools bittersweet for Waitt, who considers him a friend.
"Paul is a leader that can see an issue and say, 'Let's do something about this,'" Waitt said.
Waitt worked with Gausman to expand a mentor-based, anti-bullying program that was piloted in a Sioux City high school over 20 years ago and later spread to other schools across Iowa. Researchers found the program, which pairs high school students with freshmen to teach them the importance of being a helpful bystander when someone is bullied, helped decrease the number of violent incidents in schools.
Waitt expects Gausman to bring that expertise in tackling bullying and school violence to Lincoln.
"I think it will be really fun to see the kind of things he'll do in Lincoln, and I think he's certainly up to the task," she said.
When Gausman leaves for Lincoln this summer, he'll be closing a chapter at a school district where he's served as superintendent for 14 years.
On Tuesday, the Lincoln Board of Education unanimously chose the 55-year-old Fremont native over three other finalists to replace Steve Joel as superintendent. Gausman graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor's in music education and got his career started in Lincoln as a teacher in Lincoln Northeast's music department.
Jeremy Saint, former president of the Sioux City school board, said he always had a good experiences working with Gausman.
One of his strengths, Saint said, was building consensus around needed changes, such as construction projects, consolidating schools and redrawing attendance areas, which can often spark controversy.
"But in all those times of decision-making processes, Paul was really good at identifying the stakeholders and really getting people engaged in the process very early, so there would not end up being the controversies or the fights you would expect with those issues," said Saint, who served four years on the board starting in 2017.
He said Gausman built a strong team around him in Sioux City, and would expect him to surround himself with "good voices and good ideas" in Lincoln.
Sioux City board president and businessman Dan Greenwell, a frequent critic of Gausman and the district, declined to comment on his relationship with Gausman in a phone call Wednesday but said he wished him the best.
“We are grateful for (his) 14 years of service to the Sioux City Community School District. During his tenure, the District has celebrated many academic achievements,” Greenwell said in a statement to the Sioux City Journal.
“As the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, Gausman has an opportunity to return to the place where his career first began. On behalf of the board, I congratulate Dr. Gausman on this new career endeavor.”
Greenwell has often clashed with Gausman, first as a parent watchdog and as a member of the board since being elected in 2019.
Greenwell has been outspoken about a number of issues, including the budget, standardized test scores and administrative salaries, according to the Sioux City Journal.
In 2018, the newspaper reported that Greenwell challenged Gausman to publicly release his dissertation, claiming Gausman had justified some of his decisions by citing the document.
And in 2017, Greenwell brought forward concerns at a board meeting and through emails on behalf of John Chalstrom, the district's former finance director, who alleged Gausman of fostering a hostile workplace environment.
According to a Sioux City Journal report, Chalstrom accused Gausman of threatening his job if he shared alternative budget proposals with board members outside official meetings.
Gausman denied the allegations, and an internal investigation resulted in no disciplinary action.
The Lincoln Board of Education could approve a contract with Gausman as early as its meeting on March 8. The board will then likely approve a transition agreement to compensate Gausman for any time he spends working in Lincoln before officially taking over on July 1.
Gausman's current annual salary in Sioux City is $248,646, part of a $351,999 total compensation package. Joel, who's last day is June 30, is set to make $334,515 this school year, part of a $391,638 total compensation package.
Breaking down Lincoln's public schools: Enrollment, test scores and more
Adams
Adams Elementary: 7401 Jacobs Creek Drive Enrollment: 776 students
77.9% white, 2.3% Black or African American, 9.6% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 5.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 8.6% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted students: 10.4%
73 language arts; 76 math Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Arnold
Arnold Elementary: 5000 Mike Scholl St. Enrollment: 742 students
57.1% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.4% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 19.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.7% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 2.8%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Beattie
Beattie Elementary: 1901 Calvert St. Enrollment: 368 students
73.6% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.3% Black or African American, 1.1% Asian, 8.2% Hispanic/Latino, 13.3% two or more races
Free or reduced-price lunch participation: 25.3% free, 8.2% reduced price Gifted: 6.0%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 55 math
LPS
Belmont
Belmont Elementary: 3425 N. 14th St. Enrollment: 829 students
42.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 15.7% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 26.9% Hispanic/Latino, 11.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.5% free, 11.0% reduced Gifted: 3.7%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Brownell
Brownell Elementary: 6000 Aylesworth Ave. Enrollment: 320 students
65.9% white, 4.9% Black or African American, 0.3% Asian, 14.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 2.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Calvert
Calvert Elementary: 3709 S. 46th St. Enrollment: 361 students
62.9% white, 1.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.1% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 12.0% Hispanic/Latino, 15.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 45.7% free, 6.7% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 47 language arts, 31 math
LPS
Campbell
Campbell Elementary: 2200 Dodge St. Enrollment: 591 students
46.6% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.3% Black or African American, 11.3% Asian, 16.6% Hispanic/Latino, 10.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 59.4% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 4.2%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 34 math
LPS
Cavett
Cavett Elementary: 7701 S. 36th St. Enrollment: 580 students
77.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.9% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 8.9% Hispanic, 6.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.4% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 13.3%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
Clinton
Clinton Elementary: 1520 N. 29th St. Enrollment: 392 students
39.2% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 24.3% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 21.0% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 81.2% free, 10.5% reduced Gifted: 3.6%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 30 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Eastridge
Eastridge Elementary: 6245 L St. Enrollment: 291 students
72.9% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.5% Black or African American, 1.4% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.8% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 7.9%
Statewide test scores (percent who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 51 math
LPS
Elliott
Elliott Elementary: 225 S. 25th St. Enrollment: 383 students
23.3% white, 1.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.7% Black or African American, 12.8% Asian, 33.7% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 76.4% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 4.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 42 language arts, 35 math
LPS
Everett
Everett Elementary: 1123 C St. Enrollment: 374 students
27.8% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.5% Black or African American, 9.9% Asian, 40.4% Hispanic/Latino, 7.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 73.7% free, 8.7% reduced Gifted: 5.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 24 math
LPS
Fredstrom
Fredstrom Elementary, 5700 N.W. 10th St. Enrollment: 437 students
74.0% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.7% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 9.7% Hispanic, 10.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.3% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 54 math
LPS
Hartley
Hartley Elementary, 730 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 339 students
37.5% white, 2.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 17.5% Black or African American, 3.6% Asian, 25.9% Hispanic/Latino, 1.0% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 71.5% free, 9.4% reduced Gifted: 3.2%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 38 language arts, 28 math
LPS
Hill
Hill Elementary, 5230 Tipperary Trail Enrollment: 449 students
72.2% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 5.3% Asian, 10.3% Hispanic/Latino, 7.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 24.0% free, 5.0% reduced Gifted: 10.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 59 math
LPS
Holmes
Holmes Elementary, 5230 Sumner St. Enrollment: 393 students
70.7% white, 3.5% Black or African American, 3.5% Asian, 10.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 37.1% free, 7.0% reduced Gifted: 11.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 61 language arts, 47 math
LPS
Humann
Humann Elementary, 6720 Rockwood Lane Enrollment: 564 students
78.8% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.2% Black or African American, 1.3% Asian, 5.9% Hispanic/Latino, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 23.9% free, 4.0% reduced Gifted: 16.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 72 language arts, 67 math
LPS
Huntington
Huntington Elementary, 2900 N. 46th St. Enrollment: 370 students
45.0% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 12.0% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 24.6% Hispanic/Latino, 16.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 67.0% free, 14.1% reduced Gifted: 4.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 23 math
LPS
Kahoa
Kahoa Elementary, 7700 Leighton Ave. Enrollment: 537 students
78.8% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 6.7% Hispanic/Latino, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.9% free, 7.3% reduced Gifted: 6.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 64 math
LPS
Kloefkorn
Kloefkorn Elementary, 6601 Glass Ridge Drive Enrollment: 488 students
83.7% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 4.4% Asian, 5.3% Hispanic/Latino, 4.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 6.2% free, 2.0% reduced Gifted: 11.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 77 language arts, 72 math
LPS
Kooser
Kooser Elementary, 7301 N. 13th St. Enrollment: 821 students
63.5% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 11.9% Asian, 11.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 7.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.0% free, 8.3% reduced Gifted: 2.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lakeview
Lakeview Elementary, 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. Enrollment: 400 students
53.0% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.3% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 22.8% Hispanic/Latino, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 57.0% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 1.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 35 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Maxey
Maxey Elementary, 5200 S. 75th St. Enrollment: 683 students
75.9% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.2% Black or African American, 13.5% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 5.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.6% free, 3.4% reduced Gifted: 10.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 70 language arts, 69 math
LPS
McPhee
McPhee Elementary, 820 Goodhue Blvd. Enrollment: 304 students
26.8% white, 1.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 16.3% Black or African American, 12.7% Asian, 35.9% Hispanic/Latino and 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 77.2% free, 6.9% reduced Gifted: 4.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 22 math
LPS
Meadow Lane
Meadow Lane Elementary, 7200 Vine St. Enrollment: 620 students
72.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 13.8% Hispanic/Latino, 8.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 33.6% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 39 math
LPS
Morley
Morley Elementary, 6800 Monterey Drive Enrollment: 421 students
78.1% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 0.2% Asian, 7.4% Hispanic, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 20.2% free, 5.5% reduced Gifted: 15.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 69 language arts, 56 math
LPS
Norwood Park
Norwood Park Elementary, 4710 N. 72nd St. Enrollment: 238 students
68.0% white, 4.4% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 18.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 46.6% free, 15.0% reduced Gifted: 4.9%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 43 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Pershing
Pershing Elementary, 6402 Judson St. Enrollment: 430 students
57.5% white, 0.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.6% Black or African American, 3.3% Asian, 20.6% Hispanic/Latino, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 54.5% free, 12.7% reduced Gifted: 4.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 50 math
LPS
Prescott
Prescott Elementary, 1930 S. 20th St. Enrollment: 492 students
44.9% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.8% Black or African American, 7.3% Asian, 18.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 13.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 51.2% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 52 language arts, 36 math
LPS
Pyrtle
Pyrtle Elementary, 721 Cottonwood Drive Enrollment: 454 students
78.9% white, 1.9% Black or African American, 2.6% Asian, 10.0% Hispanic/Latino, 6.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.3% free, 3.6% reduced Gifted: 17.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Randolph
Randolph Elementary, 1024 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 428 students
61.4% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 5.6% Black or African American, 3.7% Asian, 16.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.5% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.4% two or more races
Free and reduced-lunch participation: 45.6% free, 8.9% reduced Gifted: 3.0%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 53 language arts, 40 math
LPS
Riley
Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St. Enrollment: 321 students
49.5% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.9% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 22.7% Hispanic/Latino, 16.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.1% free, 10.0% reduced Gifted: 5.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 42 math
LPS
Roper
Roper Elementary, 2323 S. Coddington Enrollment: 803 students
53.5% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.9% Black or African American, 6.9% Asian, 21.2% Hispanic/Latino, 8.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 40.0% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 6.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 44 language arts, 46 math
LPS
Rousseau
Rousseau Elementary, 3701 S 33rd St. Enrollment: 531 students
72.9% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.0% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 7.0% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 22.7% free, 8.4% reduced Gifted: 14.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 68 language arts, 63 math
LPS
Saratoga
Saratoga Elementary, 2215 S. 13th St. Enrollment: 235 students
48.5% white, 1.5% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.8% Black or African American, 3.4% Asian, 26.2% Hispanic/Latino, 12.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.7% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 5.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 25 math
LPS
Sheridan
Sheridan Elementary, 3100 Plymouth Ave. Enrollment: 407 students
86.0% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 1.5% Black or African American, 0.5% Asian, 4.9% Hispanic/Latino, 6.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 12.0% free, 5.2% reduced Gifted: 17.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 74 language arts, 64 math
LPS
West Lincoln
West Lincoln Elementary, 630 W. Dawes Ave. Enrollment: 505 students
37.0% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 41.2% Hispanic, 9.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 72.1% free, 10.3% reduced Gifted: 3.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 29 math
LPS
Wysong
Wysong Elementary, 7901 Blanchard Blvd. Enrollment: 684 students
89.9% white, 0.1% Black or African American, 2.2% Asian, 3.8% Hispanic/Latino, 3.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 3.9% free, 1.5% reduced Gifted: 7.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 75 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Zeman
Zeman Elementary, 4900 S. 52nd St. Enrollment: 440 students
63.0% white, 0.9% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.8% Black or African American, 3.0% Asian, 16.1% Hispanic/Latino, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 29.5% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 3.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 58 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Culler
Culler Middle School, 5201 Vine St. Enrollment: 708 students
39.4% white, 1.0% American Indian or Alaska Native, 14.7% Black or African American, 7.1% Asian, 27.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 60.9% free, 9.3% reduced Gifted: 8.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math
LPS
Dawes
Dawes Middle School, 5130 Colfax Ave. Enrollment: 398 students
55.0% white, 0.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.3% Black or African American, 2.3% Asian, 19.8% Hispanic/Latino, 14.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 53.3% free, 13.1% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 32 math
LPS
Goodrich
Goodrich Middle School, 4600 Lewis Ave. Enrollment: 818 students
42.9% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 13.0% Black or African American, 4.0% Asian, 29.5% Hispanic/Latino, 9.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 61.6% free, 11.1% reduced Gifted: 9.7%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 38 math
LPS
Irving
Irving Middle School, 2745 S. 22nd St. Enrollment: 910 students
62.7% white, 0.8% American Indian or Alaska Native, 6.5% Black or African American, 3.2% Asian, 14.3% Hispanic/Latino, 12.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 35.4% free, 8.1% reduced Gifted: 26.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 49 math
LPS
Lefler
Lefler Middle School, 1100 S. 48th St. Enrollment: 558 students
57.9% white, 0.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.5% Black or African American, 4.7% Asian, 15.8% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 43.7% free, 12.0% reduced Gifted: 13.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 45 language arts, 45 math
LPS
Lux
Lux Middle School, 7800 High St. Enrollment: 789 students
80.0% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.7% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 6.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 10.5% free, 6.3% reduced Gifted: 28.3%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 66 language arts, 68 math
LPS
Mickle
Mickle Middle School, 2500 N. 67th St. Enrollment: 719 students
70.9% white, 0.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.8% Black or African American, 1.5% Asian, 11.8% Hispanic/Latino, 12.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 34.9% free, 9.5% reduced Gifted: 17.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 55 language arts, 53 math
LPS
Moore
Moore Middle School, 8700 Yankee Woods Drive Enrollment: 646 students
86.4% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 0.6% Black or African American, 4.3% Asian, 3.4% Hispanic/Latino, 4.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 7.0% free, 2.3% reduced Gifted: 27.6%
69 language arts, 78 math Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards):
LPS
Park
Park Middle School, 855 S. Eighth St. Enrollment: 833 students
41.2% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 6.7% Asian, 30.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.2% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 55.8% free, 10.4% reduced Gifted: 9.8%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 37 language arts, 37 math
LPS
Pound
Pound Middle School, 4740 S. 45th St. Enrollment: 700 students
67.6% white, 0.6% American Indian or Alaska Native, 4.6% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 12.4% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 12.3% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.7% free, 8.6% reduced Gifted: 22.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 60 math
LPS
Schoo
Schoo Middle School, 700 Penrose Drive Enrollment: 898 students
63.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 7.2% Black or African American, 5.0% Asian, 12.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 30.3% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 50 language arts, 48 math
LPS
Scott
Scott Middle School, 2200 Pine Lake Road Enrollment: 1,182 students
77.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 7.2% Hispanic/Latino, 7.1% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 13.1% free, 4.3% reduced Gifted: 30.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 65 language arts, 70 math
LPS
East
East High School, 1000 S. 70th St. Enrollment: 2,250 students
78.7% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 2.2% Black or African American, 4.6% Asian, 8.4% Hispanic/Latino, 5.8% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 14.6% free, 5.3% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 59 language arts, 58 math, 63 science
LPS
Lincoln High
Lincoln High School, 2229 J St. Enrollment: 2,320 students
42.6% white, 1.7% American Indian or Alaska Native, 11.9% Black or African American, 8.9% Asian, 23.3% Hispanic/Latino, 0.1% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 11.5% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.5% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 15.5%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 36 language arts, 34 math, 34 science
LPS
North Star
North Star High School, 5801 N. 33rd St. Enrollment: 2,243 students
54.9% white, 0.4% American Indian or Alaska Native, 8.7% Black or African American, 6.5% Asian, 21.5% Hispanic/Latino, 7.9% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 42.1% free, 9.7% reduced Gifted: 10.1%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 29 language arts, 31 math, 34 science
LPS
Northeast
Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St. Enrollment: 1,869 students
59.4% white, 1.3% American Indian or Alaska Native, 9.7% Black or African American, 2.4% Asian, 17.1% Hispanic/Latino, 0.2% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 10.0% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 49.9% free, 10.8% reduced Gifted: 10.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 32 language arts, 30 math, 34 science
LPS
Southeast
Southeast High School, 2930 S. 37th St. Enrollment: 1,980 students
73.4% white, 1.1% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.8% Black or African American, 1.2% Asian, 10.6% Hispanic/Latino, 0.3% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 9.6% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 25.1% free, 7.6% reduced Gifted: 22.6%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 49 language arts, 48 math, 53 science
LPS
Southwest
Southwest High School, 7001 S. 14th St. Enrollment: 2,196 students
76.8% white, 0.2% American Indian or Alaska Native, 3.9% Black or African American, 3.8% Asian, 9.6% Hispanic/Latino, 5.7% two or more races
Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 17.7% free, 5.1% reduced Gifted: 24.4%
Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 62 language arts, 58 math, 64 science
LPS
