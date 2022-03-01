Passing the torch: How Paul Gausman plans to transition into LPS superintendent role

One of Paul Gausman's selling points to the Lincoln Board of Education was his transition plan — essentially a road map for his first 90 days if chosen to be the next Lincoln Public Schools superintendent.
Suffice it to say, the board was sold.
Add in his experience leading the Sioux City school district in Iowa, plus his ties to Lincoln and the Cornhusker State, and Gausman became the clear favorite for the position.
Now that he has the job — a contract will be approved in the next few weeks — Gausman will turn to that six-page transition plan when he officially starts work in Lincoln on July 1.
He has been clear since the start about what the plan ultimately boils down to: Building relationships.
"But I want to be clear: That's not just at one level within the organization, that's with all levels within the organization," Gausman said last week.
The 55-year-old Fremont native makes that abundantly evident in his 90-day plan, which he shared with the Journal Star on Monday.
In it, Gausman spells out his goal of getting to know people — both inside and outside the district — from retiring Superintendent Steve Joel and his executive team, to board members and students, to city, state, business and higher-education leaders.
"I look forward to working with the staff, working with the board, working with different agencies and businesses ... and really celebrating the notion that this is a one-town, one-district system," Gausman said.
Joel has known Gausman for years from their work with the Urban Superintendents Association of America. Gausman is now president of the national group that Joel previously led. Joel and Gausman are also a part of the same superintendent consulting group, McPherson & Jacobson, which is based in Omaha.
"Without question, he shares what we believe: We don't rest until all of our students are successful," Joel said. "I'm just convinced he's going to be a good fit."
Joel said he plans to work with Gausman closely during the transition, once a contract is approved. The school board will also likely approve a separate agreement to compensate Gausman for any time spent working in Lincoln before he officially starts this summer.
A lot of the transition work will include Joel introducing him to key staff members and community leaders.
Joel recalled that when he first arrived in Lincoln, the existing executive team took him under its wing, and he expects the same to be true for his successor.
"Come in, look, listen and learn," Joel said.
In his transition plan shared with district leaders, Gausman said he intends to meet with a variety of people and groups, including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, college leaders, community and multicultural groups, the governor, state education officials and more.
Through those meetings, Gausman hopes to identify strengths and weaknesses of the district, as well as gather insight for strategic planning. LPS' current comprehensive strategic plan — the district's five-year road map — expires June 30, which is good timing for Gausman, Joel said.
The current school board is locked in through 2023, as well, Joel said, which will also be advantageous for Gausman since he won't have to deal with this year's election cycle.
The plan also details a report Gausman will create for the board by November articulating what he's learned and identifying short- and long-term goals for LPS.
"I think what impressed me about it was it showed that he clearly recognized that when you step into a new leadership role, (it's) about learning the system before making changes," said board member Lanny Boswell, who pointed to Gausman's transition plan in discussing candidates before the board's vote last week. "Having the plan in place helps put some timelines to (the transition), helps put some definition to it."
It also gives the board an opportunity to provide feedback to Gausman in his first days in the district, Boswell said.
Just as a school board's most important job is hiring and evaluating the superintendent, building relationships is the "single-most important thing a superintendent does in their first 90 days," said board member Kathy Danek.
And having a transition plan will be helpful, said Danek, who plans to take Gausman around her northeast Lincoln district once he arrives.
"Lincoln wants to be accessible," she said.
During his 11-year tenure, Joel has been a visible member of the community. When he was first hired, he made it a goal to visit each LPS building at least once in his first year.
Whether Gausman will follow Joel's lead in that regard is unclear, but Danek knows Joel's successor is just as capable.
"I think he's up to the job."
