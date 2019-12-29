Partnerships, broad support helping UNMC close in on a cure for HIV

An iron tag placed on each nanoparticle shows up as a black stain on the image, giving scientists detailed insight into whether or not the drug was reaching its intended destination and how long it remained inside tissues.

The data has helped focus UNMC’s work on developing an HIV treatment that could be taken once or twice a year, rather than one to three times a day, Edagwa said, which could have an enormous impact in places such as his home country of Kenya, where 6% of the total population is living with HIV.

“When you are designing some of these technologies, we are trying to look at all those limitations and incorporate those into the designs, so that these medicines can reach the broader population,” he said. “We think it will put us in a very unique position to handle some of these infections.”

In the findings published last July, the anti-HIV drug developed at UNMC was able to suppress the disease to a level where a gene-therapy called CRISPR could snip the virus out of an animal’s genome about one-third of the time. The early results were promising, according to a host of scientists around the world.