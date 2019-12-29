Partnerships, broad support helping UNMC close in on a cure for HIV

OMAHA — Human immunodeficiency virus was deemed incurable for decades as scientists were unable to overcome its resistance to vaccines and were incapable of preventing it from mutating and integrating itself into the host’s DNA.
Those days of HIV being an unstoppable virus are coming to a close, researchers say.
Through a combination of drugs developed at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and gene-editing therapy pioneered at Temple University, physician-scientists announced this summer they were successful in eliminating the virus in living animals for the very first time.
The spread of the news around the world, in outlets big and small, as well as on social media, was named one of the top 100 scientific breakthroughs of 2019, according to Altmetric, which tracks the dissemination of research online beyond citations in scientific journals.
It’s the first time research done in Nebraska has hit the top 100 on the Altmetric chart. And while the breakthrough has been cause for celebration, UNMC insists it’s not done yet.
At a meeting of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents in early December, Dr. Howard Gendelman, UNMC’s chair of pharmacology and experimental neuroscience, hinted the next major milestone in the decades-long battle against the fatal disease was on the horizon.
“We’re getting very close to moving to human trials,” Gendelman said matter-of-factly during a review of UNMC and Temple’s findings for regents.
Within the next year or two, the long-acting, slow-effective release antiretroviral therapy — shortened to LASER ART — developed and manufactured at a specialized facility at UNMC could be ready to treat humans infected with the virus that attacks the body’s immunity system.
But how?
The clearest explanation, according to Gendelman, who treated some of the first HIV patients in New York City in the early 1980s before coming to UNMC in 1992, has been the decades-long effort to make Nebraska “a global center for HIV research.”
Each year, UNMC has been able to attract world-renowned researchers, top graduate students, and experts in fields ranging from virology and immunology to chemistry and pharmacology.
The team also lands big-time research grants from the federal government and other sources, enjoys generous support from the university community, state lawmakers and private citizens, and has inked partnerships with foreign governments and agencies that specialize in delivering treatments to those populations.
Gendelman likens the effort to an orchestra; every player is crucial for the symphony to work.
“It’s not any individual piece,” he said in an interview, “but the fact we are all playing together.”
Building upon an existing anti-HIV drug, the UNMC team modified its chemical structure to turn it into a nanocrystal, which Gendelman said doubles the drug’s “half-life,” or the length of time it’s capable of being effective.
From there, Dr. Benson Edagwa, a UNMC assistant professor of pharmacology and a chief architect on redesigning the drug’s chemical structure, encased multiple nanocrystals inside a fatty coating, which allows it to easily penetrate the membranes of cells infected with HIV and facilitates the slow release in the body.
The “lipid tail” is key to helping the drug dig into the tissues of the body where HIV often hides, such as lymph nodes or bone marrow, and its long-lasting properties mean it can deliver the antiretroviral therapy in a targeted way over a longer duration, suppressing the virus’s growth.
“It’s not simply just demonstrating we can extend the half-life,” Gendelman said. “But can we target the medicine to where the virus continues to grow and suppress it to the greatest extent we can possibly achieve.”
Through a new research field called theranostics — a portmanteau of therapeutic and diagnostics — UNMC researchers were able to record the drug’s destination by looking at mice with human DNA who were given the treatment, using an MRI.
An iron tag placed on each nanoparticle shows up as a black stain on the image, giving scientists detailed insight into whether or not the drug was reaching its intended destination and how long it remained inside tissues.
The data has helped focus UNMC’s work on developing an HIV treatment that could be taken once or twice a year, rather than one to three times a day, Edagwa said, which could have an enormous impact in places such as his home country of Kenya, where 6% of the total population is living with HIV.
“When you are designing some of these technologies, we are trying to look at all those limitations and incorporate those into the designs, so that these medicines can reach the broader population,” he said. “We think it will put us in a very unique position to handle some of these infections.”
In the findings published last July, the anti-HIV drug developed at UNMC was able to suppress the disease to a level where a gene-therapy called CRISPR could snip the virus out of an animal’s genome about one-third of the time. The early results were promising, according to a host of scientists around the world.
But the advances made at UNMC's Durham Research Center, aided by postdoctoral researcher and Omaha native Brady Sillman and pharmacology instructor Dr. Aditya Bade, may not have been ready for animal trials as soon as they were if not for critical support from taxpaying Nebraskans.
As Gendelman explained to regents, while several pharmaceutical companies were interested in the treatment, the timetable to get the specialized drug into a lab capable of manufacturing would have meant a delay of several years.
Through help from $2 million in grants from the Nebraska Research Initiative, part of an annual $11.4 million appropriation by state lawmakers dating to the 1980s, UNMC renovated a tissue culture facility in the Lied Transplant Center into a specialized manufacturing facility.
The Nebraska Nanomedicine Production Plant opened earlier this year, becoming one of the very few nanomedicine manufacturing laboratories operated by a university in the U.S., according to JoEllyn McMillan, an associate professor of toxicology and pharmacology.
The production plant follows “Good Manufacturing Practice,” or GMP, which allows it to produce UNMC’s HIV drug consistently and at quality standards, if in relatively small quantities, putting the injectable drug on a fast track for Food and Drug Administration approval.
“We’re filling a unique niche,” McMillan said. “We can’t make enough to sell it, because we just don’t have that capacity, but for making small amounts when you want to do a clinical trial for 20 patients, we have that capability.”
The raw materials are produced in bulk in countries such as China or India, McMillan explained, but go through a rigorous process to determine their safety and effectiveness at several points. On a recent Wednesday morning, operations manager Adam Szlachetka examined one formulation that had just returned from an independent study to ensure the drug was stable in both size and shape.
As it works on production of the HIV drug, McMillan said UNMC’s Nanomedicine Production Plant could provide a springboard for other novel infectious and metabolic disease drugs to be developed in Nebraska.
By demonstrating UNMC has the capability to make “products in Nebraska for the world,” Gendelman explained, the university has attracted partners interested and able to guide the HIV treatment developed in Omaha to the rest of the world.
One of those partners is the Clinton Health Access Initiative, or CHAI, which has experience leading research being done at places such as UNMC through the regulatory obstacle courses around the planet and translating it into real treatments for real people on the ground.
The goal of the partnership, according to Paul Domanico, CHAI’s senior director of global health sciences, is to “make the objectives whole” for the work UNMC has done so far.
CHAI has relationships with regulatory bodies such as the FDA and the World Health Organization, and has worked with industry to set up clinical trials and begin manufacturing treatments on a massive scale.
“What we look at is how we catalyze the wonderful ideas and accomplishments that have taken place here and help, however we can, get that product to the patients,” said Domanico, who was on UNMC’s campus recently to continue planning that course.
“There are multiple steps that need to take place to show that this product is safe, effective and can be manufactured cost-effectively,” he added. “That’s what we excel at.”
With the various pieces coming together — a team of brilliant researchers, support from multiple layers, and partners in the “sprint to the finish” for an HIV cure — Gendelman is close to achieving what became his life’s work nearly four decades ago.
When the first patients with HIV came forward in the early 1980s, many of them doomed to fatal infections, physicians such as Gendelman were helpless.
One of his first patients, dying of a severe lung infection resulting from HIV-AIDS compromising his immune system, pleaded with Gendelman to stay in his hospital room in his final moments, urging him through a respirator: “Save me, save me, save me.”
“Doctors are supposed to make people better, right? But I just watched him die,” Gendelman said.
The memory remains a painful one, and has made the mission to save others who contract HIV a personal one.
“The primary part of being a healer is trying to exact change and make people better,” he said. “What would be a greater gift than healing sick people on a global scale? I can’t think of anything.”
