'Part of the group': A Christmas show for all students hits the stage at Lincoln North Star

The pirates enter from stage left, bopping to the hip-hop music blaring from a Bluetooth speaker as they take their spots in front of the ship.

It’s the last day before Thanksgiving break and the energy in the Lincoln North Star auditorium is palpable.

“Are you ready?” Lindsay Masin asks the students as they prepare to practice one last number. “Can I get an arrrrrgh?”

The rehearsal for North Star’s production of “Jingle Arrgh the Way!” — a pirate-themed Christmas musical — is like any other rehearsal for a school performance.

Except in one way.

Special-education students from North Star’s unified club have a role to play.

High schools across Lincoln have a number of unified programs that pair students with disabilities with their general education peers in activities such as bowling and track.

But Masin noticed that there wasn’t a theater option for students. So instead of the usual one-act competition the school stages in December, she picked a playful Christmas show for young children — and invited unified students to join in on the holiday cheer.

“I think it’s so great for our students that no matter what your ability is, you can do anything on the stage,” said Masin, who is in her second year as North Star’s theater director.

Masin, who lives with a disability herself, also had experience working with the Penguin Project at the Lincoln Community Playhouse, a musical theater group that casts children and young adults with intellectual and physical disabilities in all roles.

Directing a show like “Jingle Arrgh the Way,” Masin said, helps show students that theater doesn’t have to be so serious all the time: It can be fun and playful, too.

“I think sometimes we can forget that.”

The show revolves around a group of pirates who follow a treasure map that takes them on a trip to the North Pole and a special encounter with Santa Claus. And, of course, there’s catchy music along the way — including a hip-hop remix of “Deck the Halls.”

The show has a special significance to junior Anna Metzger, who plays a pirate in the show. Metzger’s brother is a special-education student.

“I feel like (the unified students) really feel like a part of the group when they’re with us,” Metzger said. “Everybody’s just doing one show and having fun.”

Students pair up with their unified classmates and walk them through the songs and directions of the musical at rehearsal, encouraging them all along the way.

The musical will be performed at the North Star auditorium Dec. 8-9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at lnstheatre.seatyourself.biz.

Freshman Vivian Nguyen is on the costume crew, helping organize the pirates’ garb and makeup. To her, the musical is about building an inclusive community.

“Theater is supposed to be for everyone, not just for people who don’t have disabilities. It should be for everyone and accessible to everyone,” she said.

North Star is the first Lincoln high school to have a unified theater production, and Masin is hoping to start a unified theater class next year so the students can have more time to practice.

“The hour goes really fast,” she said.

On Tuesday, the students ended their rehearsal before leaving for the holiday break the same way they end all of their rehearsals: With a dance party.

Said Masin: “That’s everyone’s favorite part.”