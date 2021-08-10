Parents, students fill LPS boardroom to oppose mask mandate for younger students

Students and parents who oppose Lincoln Public Schools’ decision to mandate masks for learners from preschool through sixth grade took turns Tuesday telling school board members what they think.
“I think parents should have a choice of what is best for their kids,” said Yoliya Zakladnaya, who has three students in high school and one in elementary school. “The U.S. has the freedom to choose, my body, my choice ... I’m allowed to choose for my child.”
About 30 speakers cited freedom, trauma their children suffer wearing masks, studies they said proved masks didn’t work, that children had a very low risk of getting COVID-19 — many of the same arguments they made last fall.
Sam Lyon, who led a failed recall effort of Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird over the city’s mask mandate, warned the school board that its mandate will prompt more parents to pull their children from public school. He said that’s what his family has done.
“My children attend our family home schools. They're not forced to wear masks. My children can breathe freely, unlike the children you have here,” he said. “Once again I’m here to tell you, you may want to listen to parents here to talk to you.”
Following guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, LPS officials announced the mask rules last week amid a surge in COVID cases in Nebraska and across the country, fueled by the more infectious delta strain of the virus.
On Tuesday, Health Department officials moved the local COVID risk dial from mid-yellow to high-yellow, the highest level since early February. The level indicates the risk is moderate but increasing. Health Director Pat Lopez is now recommending people mask up in indoor and crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
School starts Monday.
The district's back-to-school plan — which requires masks for students under 12 not yet eligible for the vaccine — is a significant reversal of earlier back-to-school plans. The Health Department’s guidance says all schools "shall require" masks for unvaccinated students and those ages 2-12 in indoor settings.
The revised LPS plan requires staff who work with students through sixth grade to also wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
Masks remain optional for LPS students in grades 7-12, but are strongly recommended for students who are unvaccinated.
Masks remain optional for all other vaccinated staff working with older students but are required for those who are unvaccinated. Compliance for employees will be on the honor system.
While most speakers Tuesday appealed to the district to make masks optional, some accused the district of teaching critical race theory, or said LPS was teaching gender identity topics like those that created a firestorm of opposition to the state Department of Education’s proposed health education standards.
Several students spoke, asking the board not to make them wear masks because it gives them headaches or makes them dizzy, or unable to see whether their friends or teachers are happy, sad or mad.
On Monday, the Omaha Board of Education voted to require masks for all students and staff, a mandate similar to one in Grand Island. The Westside and Ralston districts have mandates of younger students like LPS. Other districts, including Millard and Papillion-La Vista, have made them voluntary.
Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and school board member, took time to debunk some of the studies cited by many of the speakers. He said masks aren't perfect, but he pointed out experts — including those at the University of Nebraska Medical Center — believe they work.
Superintendent Steve Joel said last year proved that many of the mitigation efforts the district made — including requiring masks — worked. Nobody wants kids to have to wear masks, he said, but it’s necessary, at least for the time being.
“We have to do our part to stem the tide of what’s happening in the community,” he said. “My hope is people give this plan a chance to work, then we can get kids back to normalcy.”
The board Tuesday approved extending the administration’s emergency powers, which allows it to circumvent some procedures and make decisions quickly as circumstances change.