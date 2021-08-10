Parents, students fill LPS boardroom to oppose mask mandate for younger students

Several students spoke, asking the board not to make them wear masks because it gives them headaches or makes them dizzy, or unable to see whether their friends or teachers are happy, sad or mad.

On Monday, the Omaha Board of Education voted to require masks for all students and staff, a mandate similar to one in Grand Island. The Westside and Ralston districts have mandates of younger students like LPS. Other districts, including Millard and Papillion-La Vista, have made them voluntary.

Bob Rauner, a public health doctor and school board member, took time to debunk some of the studies cited by many of the speakers. He said masks aren't perfect, but he pointed out experts — including those at the University of Nebraska Medical Center — believe they work.

Superintendent Steve Joel said last year proved that many of the mitigation efforts the district made — including requiring masks — worked. Nobody wants kids to have to wear masks, he said, but it’s necessary, at least for the time being.

“We have to do our part to stem the tide of what’s happening in the community,” he said. “My hope is people give this plan a chance to work, then we can get kids back to normalcy.”