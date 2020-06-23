Parents speak out against masks in schools; LPS still figuring out pandemic costs

He shared letters from the Lancaster County Medical Society signed by more than 100 local doctors, the Nebraska Medical Association and the Nebraska Academy of Family Physicians supporting the district's decision to require masks and take other safety precautions such as social distancing.

A few speakers said they not only supported the use of masks, but agreed it would be hard to make kids wear them safely and said the district instead should continue remote learning in the fall.

The district plans to send kids back to school in the fall with masks, though some form of remote learning could be used if virus cases spike.

Board members and school officials said accommodations could be made for students with special needs, such as using clear shields for students with speech or hearing disabilities. And parents who didn't want their children to wear masks could opt for remote learning.

After more than three hours of testimony — and appeals for the board to hold off on approving a $260,000 bid to buy masks — the board went ahead and approved the bid.

LPS officials don't yet know the financial impact of the pandemic, which will not only include the cost of masks, but additional Chromebook bags, cleaning supplies and other protective equipment for school this fall.