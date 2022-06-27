Paraeducators, nutrition services employees in line for pay hikes at LPS

A number of employee groups at Lincoln Public Schools would see salary increases over the next two years under proposed agreements before the Lincoln Board of Education.

The negotiated contracts outline salary and benefit increases for various classified employee groups — including paraeducators, nutrition services workers, office staff and technicians — as well as administrators.

In the 2022-23 school year, office professionals, technicians and administrators would see a 3.7% salary increase, followed by a 3.32% jump in 2023-24.

Paraeducators and nutrition services employees would see a pay increase of about 6.5% next year and 3.32% the following year.

Increases in Social Security and retirement costs and a 5.84% jump in health insurance premiums paid by the district are also accounted for in the contracts.

The proposals also include increases to longevity stipends — essentially compensation based on years of service — of anywhere from 5 to 15 cents per hour, depending on the employee group.

In April, the board approved a 4.11% total salary and benefits increase for teachers in the 2022-23 school year, including a $1,250 base salary increase and raises based on longevity and education.

And last month, the board approved a 3.7% pay increase for substitute teachers.

The contracts are on first reading at Tuesday's Lincoln Board of Education meeting.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.