Pandemic uncertainty likely reason for enrollment dip at LPS

But over the past several years, it’s been closer to 200 additional students. Larson said they have not yet begun to pull together graduation statistics so they don’t know whether that increase means fewer students graduated after schools closed in March.

During the final quarter of last year -- when all students learned remotely -- LPS allowed students to take their third-quarter grades, which means seniors who were passing at the end of third quarter could get their diplomas without doing remote work if they chose, and district officials spent the first weeks of remote learning trying to help students who weren’t passing at third-quarter to catch up.

At the middle school level, eight of the 12 middle schools saw some increase in enrollment. Scott remained the largest and most overcrowded middle school at 1,147 students, an increase of 34 students.

Although seven elementary schools saw an increase in enrollment, the rest saw declines and three schools -- Campbell, McPhee and Prescott -- reduced the number of kindergarten classes because of fewer students. So instead of hiring more kindergarten teachers, some moved to different grades or different schools, Larson said.