Pandemic uncertainty likely reason for enrollment dip at LPS

A steep rise in home-school applications and a decline in kindergarten registrations because of the pandemic led to a decrease in Lincoln Public Schools enrollment for the first time in two decades.
Case in point: Kate Stephenson, a parent who along with about 200 families chose not to enroll their school-age children in kindergarten this year.
Her daughter, Norah, was in preschool at Rousseau Elementary when schools closed in March. She was receiving speech services, and remote learning didn’t go well for the 5-year-old. Stephenson worried about having to stop visits with her parents for fear of exposing them to the virus if her daughter were in school. Plus, the uncertainty of this year just didn’t seem like an ideal time to start her daughter’s education.
“It’s just not the normal entryway into the whole school experience. I wanted to try to set her up for success as much as possible,” Stephenson said. “It will give us another year to work on speech and I’m hoping in a year it will be a more normal transition, even if we’re still wearing masks. It would give her a year of seeing us wearing masks, which would just in and of itself make it a little more comfortable.”
Enrollment for the district, including early education students, is 41,562, down 735 students from last year’s 42,297 -- a 1.7% decline. Traditional K-12 enrollment is 39,890, compared to last year’s 40,503 -- a decrease of 613 students.
The major contributors to the decline are 1,978 home-school applications as of Sept. 29 -- the majority of which came from elementary school families, and 201 fewer kindergartners than the district had estimated.
Home-school applications in Lincoln are up about 60% over last year, lower than the jump statewide of more than 70%. And this year, 123 home-school students are attending LPS part time.
Kindergarten enrollment is down about 6%, from 3,056 last year to 2,865 this year, which likely means next year’s class will be larger, assuming many of the parents decided to wait a year to enroll students.
First grade also could be larger than expected if many of the parents who decided to home school their students for a year feel comfortable sending their children back to school, said Matt Larson, associate superintendent of instruction.
“This may be a one-year event but we’ll have to see what happens over the long term,” he said. “(Declining enrollment this year) is not unusual. This is happening all across the country.”
Although enrollment is fluid -- students come and go throughout the year -- Nebraska schools submit official enrollment numbers to the Nebraska Department of Education Oct. 1 and they are considered the official count used for many purposes, from determining federal Title I eligibility to factoring into state aid calculations.
At LPS, elementary grades showed the steepest declines. Overall enrollment was down by 909 students, not counting preschoolers. But increases in both middle and high school enrollment offset some of the overall decrease.
Middle school enrollment was 9,216, up 119 students from last year and there are 12,925 high school students, up 177, a result largely of booming enrollment for much of the last decade.
Between 2013-14 and 2017-18 annual enrollment grew by between 825 and more than 1,000 students and those students are now making their way through middle and high school.
Growth has slowed the past two years, roughly between 250 and 290 new students, and projections showed that likely to continue for the next few years.
But high schools are still crowded: Enrollment increased at all high schools except Southeast, and East and Lincoln High remained over 2,300 students. Enrollment increased the most at North Star, by 133 students. Southeast’s enrollment dipped by 76.
Another interesting bubble: There are 345 more seniors this year than there were juniors last year.
Traditionally, there are more students in the senior class than in the junior class, largely because of fifth- sixth- or even seventh-year students who continue to work on earning their high school diploma, Larson said.
But over the past several years, it’s been closer to 200 additional students. Larson said they have not yet begun to pull together graduation statistics so they don’t know whether that increase means fewer students graduated after schools closed in March.
During the final quarter of last year -- when all students learned remotely -- LPS allowed students to take their third-quarter grades, which means seniors who were passing at the end of third quarter could get their diplomas without doing remote work if they chose, and district officials spent the first weeks of remote learning trying to help students who weren’t passing at third-quarter to catch up.
At the middle school level, eight of the 12 middle schools saw some increase in enrollment. Scott remained the largest and most overcrowded middle school at 1,147 students, an increase of 34 students.
Although seven elementary schools saw an increase in enrollment, the rest saw declines and three schools -- Campbell, McPhee and Prescott -- reduced the number of kindergarten classes because of fewer students. So instead of hiring more kindergarten teachers, some moved to different grades or different schools, Larson said.
Five-year-old Norah Stephenson, who loved preschool, is now home and her mom has bought workbooks and uploaded education apps for her. They’re working on speech with a private therapist and her mom hopes she can start kindergarten at Rousseau next year -- maybe with some of her preschool classmates whose parents made the same decision.
“She loves school,” Stephenson said. “For me it felt like a struggle and I wanted her to have a really good, positive start to a long school career.”
