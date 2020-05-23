× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Howard University was the dream.

The prestigious historically black university was one of Azcia' Fleming’s “reach” schools, one she applied to even though, maybe, it was beyond her reach.

It wasn’t.

“After I got accepted, my family was super excited," she said.

They’d planned to visit in April, but by March, the coronavirus -- and efforts to slow its spread -- began to snowball, and Fleming began to explore other options.

She applied for the Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, which pays tuition and other costs to Nebraska schools, and she got it -- as did her twin brothers, who graduated a year early from Lincoln High with their older sister.

Fleming’s mom hadn’t wanted her daughter to go to a school she’d never seen in person -- even a prestigious HBU in Washington D.C., and the pandemic was creating uncertainty about finances and everything else.

So the scholarship sealed it.

“After I got that, I thought staying here might not be the worst thing to happen,” she said. “Even though I will be here in Nebraska, there’s no limit to what I will be doing.”

Fleming, who will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with her brothers, is among more than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

National surveys done in March and April indicate that the pandemic has affected a significant number of graduating seniors’ plans.

A survey in March by the Baltimore-based Art and Science Group found that 63% of the respondents were worried about being able to attend their first college choice because of the pandemic, and 17% had changed their plans. Of those who had changed their plans, most planned to take a gap year or attend college part time.

One by Virginia-based Simpson Scarborough found 24% of students said they might change their plans and one in five weren’t going to attend college because of the pandemic.

In Nebraska, UNL officials say it’s too soon to know how many students will choose to defer a year, especially since the university has moved the acceptance date back to June 1. Nebraska Wesleyan officials said they’ve had very few students ask to defer for a year.

But just what to do has been a hard decision for many seniors.

Greg Sederberg, the counseling team leader at Southwest High School, said many students had questions about how fourth-quarter pass/fail grades would affect college admissions and NCAA eligibility.

But he’s also had a couple of students decide to go to Southeast Community College to save money before transferring to a four-year college. And he’s heard from other counselors that some students have decided to take a gap year.

North Star's Layla Omari had chosen Denver University because of its international relations program. But as the pandemic played out, her parents worried about the continued spread of the virus and the financial impact of a plummeting economy, and Omari changed her plans.

She’ll attend UNL now. There isn’t a program here similar to the one in Denver, so she’ll pick a major with a pre-law concentration.

“At first, I was not too happy about it. I was pretty upset,” she said. “I’m a lot happier now. It’s a pretty good alternative to what I had planned before.”

During high school, she had internships at local businesses and the opportunity to shadow senators, and thinks those connections will offer her opportunities. And the plan all along was law school, no matter the undergraduate program.

“For me, as a minority and a person of color, I feel there’s not enough representation for us,” she said. “I just feel like we need a voice, and I want to be that voice.”

Lincoln High’s Alicia Haar and Southwest’s Ingrid Gessert are sticking with their plans: Haar is headed to the University of Rochester in New York this fall, Gessert to the University of Southern California.

But those decisions still come with uncertainty.

Haar, who attended the International Baccalaureate Program, said she’s always wanted to go out of state and decided to stick with her top choice, despite the distance and the fact that New York’s outbreak -- at least in New York City, which is hours from Rochester -- was worse.

But the prospect of online classes is worrisome.

She’d stay at Rochester if the university did online classes for a short time, but if it continued for a year or more at a school where she’s paying out-of-state tuition, she’d rethink her decision.

She’s hoping for the best, though this isn’t the way she thought the end of her senior year or the beginning of college would look.

“It’s definitely not what I envisioned,” she said.

Gessert and her family had traveled across the country visiting colleges last summer, and this fall she applied to 15.

As a high school student, she immersed herself in theater and show choir, and wanted to pursue either music or theater in college. She applied for both programs, and -- just before things started closing -- traveled to Florida for an audition at the University of Miami.

She landed on USC's theater program. Because she wants to pursue a career in music or acting, USC’s location is important -- and she’d visited the campus and loved it.

“It wasn’t vital to go so far away, but I definitely think Los Angeles was a huge draw to USC,” she said. “It’s location (was important), with the industry I want to go into.”

Her main worry, she said, is the uncertainty about in-person classes. If the school announces it will have classes online, she might decide to defer for a year. But that’s worrisome, too, she said, because she doesn’t want to lose her spot or the scholarships making it possible for her to attend.

Summer orientation has gone online, she said, but she’s holding out hope that she’ll be able to be on campus this fall.

“It just really wouldn’t be the same online because I want to take acting classes, and I want to be on campus -- that’s part of (the decision to attend) USC -- being on campus and in Los Angeles.”

For Fleming, Howard University would have given her the opportunity to explore her African American heritage, something she’s not really gotten to experience in a predominantly white city.

“I haven’t really gotten to experience the other half of who I am,” she said. “I wanted to experience that part of myself and be around people who have shared experiences.”

But she figures everything happens for a reason, and she can also share the experiences she’s had as an African American with people here who haven’t had those experiences, and that’s important too.

Fleming, who attended Lincoln High’s IB program and was involved for years with the Martin Luther King Youth Rally and March, loves history and wants to teach.

She also wants to be an activist, an advocate for the issues she cares about -- and that will happen no matter where she gets a degree, she said.

It feels more important than ever now.

The pandemic, she said, has exposed all the issues the country has struggled with for years: the disparities between whites and people of color, the struggles of the poor. The “essential workers” during this pandemic, who are most often people of color, have always been essential, she said, just not valued.

And it’s given her generation an opportunity.

“I think my generation has the responsibility to rebuild and make it better,” she said. "I just think things need to be better than they are now. I’m going to take that responsibility by the horns.”

