Palmyra school district looking at possible bond issue to accommodate growing enrollment

More classroom space is needed to accommodate steady enrollment growth at Palmyra-Bennet District OR-1, officials say, and a bond issue may be floated to pay for it.

The school district, which has a elementary school in Bennet and a junior and senior high in Palmyra, is in the early stages of evaluating future expansions at both schools and plans to hold two community engagement meetings this month to gauge support.

The Lincoln-based design firm Clark & Enersen presented a number of renovation plans to the Palmyra school board last week based on an enrollment study from December.

The analysis showed the district's student body is expected to grow by 120 students over the next five years — or 4.1% a year. That follows a decade of already rapid growth for the district, which has expanded by nearly 200 students since 2010. There were 604 students enrolled in the district this year.

The designs call for renovations to Bennet Elementary School's commons and kitchen space, as well as an addition to the school's entry. The sketches also include a 8,100-square-foot addition on the west side of the school that would house six classrooms and a special-education room.

The added classroom space is much needed, according to Superintendent Mike Hart. The school is so overcrowded, sixth grade classes will move to Palmyra this fall.

"When you come to Bennet, there's a lot of kids in there, which is great, but there's not a lot of room to move around," Hart said.

Designs for the district's junior and senior high in Palmyra are broken down into two options. One option would tack on a 27,000-square-foot two-story wing to the northeast side of the school that would house multiple classrooms, career and technical education space, as well as administrative offices and a commons area.

Another option, which Hart said is more conceptual and long-term in scope, is broken down into two phases. The first phase calls for a smaller, 11,000-square-foot addition to the northeast side of the school and a nearly 10,000-square-foot classroom wing separate from the main building across G Street to the west, where the football field now stands.

The second phase includes an additional classroom wing and gym attached to the standalone building to the west and a new auditorium.

Officials are "not really thinking about" the second option in the short term, Hart said, but are more focused on adding needed classroom space to the northeast side of the school.

The district is circulating a questionnaire gauging community support for a potential bond issue from $15 million to $20 million, although Hart stressed any potential figure for a bond is fluid given inflation and changing supply conditions.

A bond issue could come before voters as early as August, Hart said.

The district has had some difficulty passing bonds in the past, although it partially succeeded the last time it floated one. In 2013 and 2014, voters defeated them, but the next year, they approved $11.4 million for renovations and additions to the schools while saying no to $1.6 million for a football field and track.

In 2018, the Olson Foundation gave the village of Palmyra and the school district $5.4 million for a new football field with artificial turf, a running track, new baseball facility, upgraded softball field, a playground and walking track.

District OR-1 will hold a community engagement meeting on potential facility upgrades and bond issue Monday at 6 p.m. in Palmyra in the high school media center. Another meeting is set to be held in Bennet later this month.

Palmyra, about a half-hour southeast of Lincoln, attracts many students from surrounding communities. This year, 91 students live outside the district, including 28 from Lincoln.

