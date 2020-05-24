Optimistic about the future, UNL's Dewey to retire after 46 years

Dewey said social media has amplified the situation, giving platforms for others to debase scientists and spread disinformation about their work.

"You can have whatever opinion you want, but it doesn't change the facts," he said.

While the predictions and conclusions drawn by climate scientists became a flashpoint among some, Dewey said, or were dismissed by older audiences as a challenge too big and difficult to tackle, the college students he interacted with on a daily basis gave him reason to hope for the future.

"This is a big problem older people have a tendency to have priority paralysis around," Dewey said. "They have too many stressors already, and they really can't come to grips with climate change. But the younger generation still has hope, and they want to know they have an important role."

Over the past two years, Dewey has taught an Honors Program course titled "Living with Our Changing Climate" alongside former state Sen. Ken Haar of Malcolm, where students learned about technologies being developed to reduce reliance upon fossil fuels like electric vehicles — the class got to experience driving a Tesla — or how new construction is leading to greener buildings.