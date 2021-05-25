Opponents to masks, proposed state health standards speak for nearly two hours at Lincoln ed board meeting

In the first Lincoln Board of Education meeting since LPS' coronavirus guidelines were loosened, speakers packed the meeting room Tuesday to oppose masks for students, as well as proposed health standards under consideration at the state level.

Dozens of speakers used their allotted 5 minutes to blast the mask requirements in the recently completed school year, while also calling out the district's decision to require masks for elementary and middle school students for summer school, which is being offered to all students this year. The requirement will be reevaluated before school begins in the fall.

Gone Tuesday were the socially distanced seating arrangements typical of board meetings during the pandemic, and board members were seated on the dais in much the same way they were before the pandemic.

In a letter to families last week, LPS said masks were no longer required for high schoolers and teachers who are fully vaccinated. The move came after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dashboard was moving into the green category and the city's mask mandate expired.

Many of the speakers were parents concerned about their children, others were just citizens who questioned the efficacy of masks and whether students were susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19.