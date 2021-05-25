Opponents to masks, proposed state health standards speak for nearly two hours at Lincoln ed board meeting

In the first Lincoln Board of Education meeting since LPS' coronavirus guidelines were loosened, speakers packed the meeting room Tuesday to oppose masks for students, as well as proposed health standards under consideration at the state level.
Dozens of speakers used their allotted 5 minutes to blast the mask requirements in the recently completed school year, while also calling out the district's decision to require masks for elementary and middle school students for summer school, which is being offered to all students this year. The requirement will be reevaluated before school begins in the fall.
Gone Tuesday were the socially distanced seating arrangements typical of board meetings during the pandemic, and board members were seated on the dais in much the same way they were before the pandemic.
In a letter to families last week, LPS said masks were no longer required for high schoolers and teachers who are fully vaccinated. The move came after the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dashboard was moving into the green category and the city's mask mandate expired.
Many of the speakers were parents concerned about their children, others were just citizens who questioned the efficacy of masks and whether students were susceptible to serious illness from COVID-19.
"The policy is wrong on so many levels," said Shawn Trucke, who spoke out against the mask mandate for younger students. "The constant masking of our children does more harm than good."
He pointed to low incidents of COVID-19 spread at LPS and other school districts and said that such minimal risk didn't justify the use of masks.
One parent said the rule opened up the chance for students who did not receive a vaccine to be ostracized, while another speaker compared masks to identification worn by Jews in Nazi Germany.
One young girl named Elsa even addressed the board following encouragement from the crowd.
"I want to see my friend's face, my teacher smile," she said. "I want to have our lives go back to normal."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month dropped mask and social distancing requirements for those who are vaccinated, but the shot is not yet approved for all children — only those 12 and up can get one — although more clinical trials are underway.
Also interspersed among the mask opponents were those who objected to proposed health standards at the state level that deal with sex education, including gender identity and same-sex marriage. Others were concerned about critical race theory, an academic movement that examines the intersection of race, law and social justice that rose to national prominence after last year's Black Lives Matter protests.
At one point, people stood up and even addressed the board out of turn.
Liz Davids, who has five school-aged children who do not attend LPS, spoke before the board and said the health education curriculum currently offered doesn't needed to be amended.
"We don't see a need for this new curriculum that really has a lot of sensitive and completely inappropriate subject matter for our students," she said.
While board members do not engage with speakers, Associate Superintendent Matt Larson and Superintendent Steve Joel did address some of the speakers' concerns, saying the drafted sex education standards are still being worked out at the state level and that LPS hasn't received a final copy.
Larson also said that critical race theory is not part of the district's standards, objectives or curriculum.
