Opponents again block bill granting tax credits for donations to private school scholarship programs

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn -- who gave the bill a priority designation this year, allowing it to return to debate -- said the program would have allowed more than 1,000 families to find the “right educational fit” for their children.

She was again backed by Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne, who argued the program could help students from his North Omaha legislative district afford a private school education instead of waiting for improvement in the public schools serving the area.

“We are not saying this is the silver bullet,” Wayne said, “but we are saying give this a chance.”

Wayne offered to introduce an amendment allowing the program to end after five years in an attempt to persuade senators to back the proposal, but no action was taken on the proposed amendment.

Opponents, echoing debate on the same bill that took place last April, said creating tax benefits to incentivize philanthropy was unnecessary, and said the program would take away state funding designated for public schools.