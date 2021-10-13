Once in peril, student newspaper at Doane University gets funding lifeline

As they finalized the Aug. 24 issue of the oldest continuously published university newspaper in Nebraska, many of the students working on the Doane Owl were blindsided by news that their organization's budget had been slashed — among many victims of the school's prioritization process.

"Basically, everything was done," said Abrianna Miller, the editor-in-chief of the paper, who learned along with her staff that there weren't funds available to pay the student journalists for the work they were already doing, much less a whole semester's worth of it.

"We had been working on things for six days," Miller continued. "And things were due in 2 1/2 days. Every story was in its final stages. Graphics had been made. Pictures had been taken."

That's when, Miller said, she and her staff found out Doane University had eliminated funding traditionally set aside to pay the student reporters, designers, photographers and editors at the liberal arts campus in Crete.

The Owl's faculty adviser, Eric Tucker, paid the staff that week out of his own pocket, and the students worked to make that week's online-only issue count. They published a story on the front page headlined "DSM budget cuts approved," with the acronym referring to Doane Student Media.