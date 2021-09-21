On the lawn of the state Capitol, a sack lunch and a fourth grade lesson on feeding the world

The students in Shelly Sullivan's fourth grade class at St. Teresa Catholic School were in for a treat.
After taking a field trip to the state Capitol on Monday, Sullivan's class was greeted with sack lunches packed with sandwiches, chips, carrots and other goodies under the shade of a tree on the south lawn of the Capitol.
Time for a picnic.
And time for another lesson, too.
You see, the very food in those sack lunches wasn't just a midday refreshment bought from a grocery store: the meals were grown and raised right here in Nebraska, by farmers feeding the world — from the ham, turkey and roast beef on the sandwiches to the corn in the Fritos and the soybean oil in the mayonnaise packets.
Drawing the connections between the everyday items we consume and agriculture — the backbone of the state — is the goal of the Ag Sack Lunch program, which provides lunches and engaging and interactive lessons on agriculture to fourth graders from across the state visiting the Capitol.
Did you know, for example, that there are 6 million beef cattle in Nebraska (roughly three for every person)? Or that all of the soybeans the state produces could fill Memorial Stadium 25 times over?
"(Students) come up afterward and they're like 'Oh, we didn't know this,' and I think that's super cool," said Jadyn Fleischman, one of the program's ambassadors who leads the lunch lessons.
Fleischman, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying ag business with a focus on animal science, grew up on a cow-calf operation near Herman. For her, the program is about exposing students to agriculture who might not have grown up in a rural setting.
The clothes we wear, the meals we eat, the gas we use to get places wouldn't be possible, Fleischman said, without the food, fiber and fuel farmers produce.
"Having the opportunity to teach them about that here, when they're young, is so important so they know that ... milk doesn't come from the store, it comes from dairy cattle," she said.
The program dovetails with the lessons on Nebraska history and agriculture that students in the state learn about in fourth grade, Sullivan said.
"It's a good blend of what I teach in the classroom and coming out and actually experiencing things — to hear it, to see it — from other people," she said.
The Ag Sack Lunch program, sponsored by numerous state ag groups, went solely virtual during the pandemic last year, but is now back in its 12th year with a mix of in-person and online offerings, said program coordinator Karen Brokaw.
That's one positive effect of the pandemic, she said: the program, which typically hosted schools east of Kearney, is now able to reach students from across the state online.
"This year we expanded our budget to continue to do virtual programing, especially for those schools who can't come," Brokaw said.
After Monday's picnic, the St. Teresa students didn't leave empty-handed — they each got to take home a pack of ag-themed playing cards, in addition to the farming facts stored away in their brain.
"I loved it," said 10-year-old Violet Cunningham.
And the ambassadors, like Fleischman, come away with something, too.
"Seeing the smiles on their face when they're done ... is super cool to see."
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack