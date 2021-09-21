On the lawn of the state Capitol, a sack lunch and a fourth grade lesson on feeding the world

Fleischman, a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying ag business with a focus on animal science, grew up on a cow-calf operation near Herman. For her, the program is about exposing students to agriculture who might not have grown up in a rural setting.

The clothes we wear, the meals we eat, the gas we use to get places wouldn't be possible, Fleischman said, without the food, fiber and fuel farmers produce.

"Having the opportunity to teach them about that here, when they're young, is so important so they know that ... milk doesn't come from the store, it comes from dairy cattle," she said.

The program dovetails with the lessons on Nebraska history and agriculture that students in the state learn about in fourth grade, Sullivan said.

"It's a good blend of what I teach in the classroom and coming out and actually experiencing things — to hear it, to see it — from other people," she said.

The Ag Sack Lunch program, sponsored by numerous state ag groups, went solely virtual during the pandemic last year, but is now back in its 12th year with a mix of in-person and online offerings, said program coordinator Karen Brokaw.