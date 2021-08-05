On heels of new guidance, LPS will require masks for students, staff from preschool to sixth grade

"This is a difficult decision," Superintendent Steve Joel said. "It’s one of those things; everybody is tired of the pandemic. We want this to go away and get back to normal and, unfortunately we’re not there, so we have to take this step. And I think that this will help us get there, at least that’s our hope of being able to do that."

Joel, who was joined by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez at a Thursday news conference, said LPS relied on guidance from the Health Department in making the masking changes. That guidance was sent as a letter to all public and private schools in the county.

Just last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its back-to-school guidance, as well, calling for masks for all students. The American Academy of Pediatrics made the same recommendation two weeks ago.

LPS originally unveiled its pandemic playbook in July as required of all school systems receiving federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In that guidance -- which came at a time when the pandemic seemed to be in retreat -- masks were optional for all students, but strongly recommended for unvaccinated students.

After fielding feedback LPS released a second draft of the plans, which left the student mask guidelines unchanged.