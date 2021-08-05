On heels of new guidance, LPS will require masks for students, staff from preschool to sixth grade

Lincoln Public Schools students from preschool to sixth grade will be required to mask up when classes start in less than two weeks.
District officials made the announcement, a significant reversal of LPS's back-to-school plans, on the heels of guidance issued by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday in which the department said all schools "shall require" masks for unvaccinated students and those ages 2-12 in indoor settings.
At LPS, masks remain optional for those in grades 7-12, but are strongly recommended for students who are unvaccinated. If a sixth grader is present in a mixed middle school class -- band or choir, for example -- all students and staff will have to mask up.
Those under 12, which include all elementary students and some in sixth grade, are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.
Additionally, staff members who work with students from preschool to sixth grade will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. Masks remain optional for all other vaccinated staff but are required for those who are unvaccinated. Compliance for employees will be on the honor system.
The first day of school at LPS, home to more than 42,000 students, is Aug. 16.
The district's revised pandemic playbook for the 2021-22 school year, released Thursday, comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Nebraska and across the country, fueled by the more infectious delta strain of the virus.
"This is a difficult decision," Superintendent Steve Joel said. "It’s one of those things; everybody is tired of the pandemic. We want this to go away and get back to normal and, unfortunately we’re not there, so we have to take this step. And I think that this will help us get there, at least that’s our hope of being able to do that."
Joel, who was joined by Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez at a Thursday news conference, said LPS relied on guidance from the Health Department in making the masking changes. That guidance was sent as a letter to all public and private schools in the county.
Just last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its back-to-school guidance, as well, calling for masks for all students. The American Academy of Pediatrics made the same recommendation two weeks ago.
LPS originally unveiled its pandemic playbook in July as required of all school systems receiving federal COVID-19 relief dollars. In that guidance -- which came at a time when the pandemic seemed to be in retreat -- masks were optional for all students, but strongly recommended for unvaccinated students.
After fielding feedback LPS released a second draft of the plans, which left the student mask guidelines unchanged.
But some, like Lincoln school board member Bob Rauner, believed that would not remain the case as the calendar crept closer to Aug. 16, the first day for students in grades K-6 and freshmen. All students return to the classroom Aug. 17.
Rauner, the chief medical officer of OneHealth Nebraska, has said previously that students, while at lower risk of serious infection from the virus, are not at no risk. And if left unmasked, students would be hospitalized and even die, Rauner warned.
There are also indications that the delta variant may affect younger people more adversely than previous strains, said Lopez, who pointed to hospital ICUs in Arkansas and Louisiana filled with sick children.
"We don't want to become that place," she said.
Lopez said there have been 11 outbreaks among children at local child care facilities, in addition to cases linked to summer camps. She said long-hauler cases have been observed in children, as well.
Joel said the new guidance was imperative to protecting children and families and ensuring students don't miss out on school because they need to quarantine. Vaccinated students identified as close contacts of someone with a positive test but with no symptoms, for example, will not have to miss school. That's also the case for students who are masked.
"These are decisions that are being made for safety," said John Trapp, Bryan Medical Center's chief medical officer, who echoed Lopez and Joel at Thursday's news conference. "We know what the right thing is to do."
Students at LPS who were exempted from mask requirements last school year will retain that exemption. Parents who would like to request an exemption for their children can do so on the district's website.
When a vaccine will be available to those under 12 is still unclear, although some experts have said it could be available as early as this fall or winter as clinical trials wrap up.
Lopez is hopeful Pfizer will soon submit information to the federal Food and Drug Administration for review of a vaccine for younger children.
It remained largely unclear Thursday how other schools in and around Lincoln would proceed with the guidance.
When asked if the new guidance was a mandate for schools, a Health Department spokesperson said the provisions in the letter constituted a requirement for all schools in Lancaster County.
Waverly Superintendent Cory Worrell said his district received the letter from the Health Department on Thursday afternoon and would review its back-to-school plans, which currently do not mandate masks.
"We're just trying to dissect the letter and what it all means," he said.
Lincoln Lutheran officials also received the letter Thursday and said the parochial school for students in grades 6-12 would review the guidance.
Officials with the Norris school district and the Diocese of Lincoln, which oversees Lincoln's Catholic schools, could not be reached for comment Thursday.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said schools should convene without mask or vaccine requirements.
In the Omaha area, Omaha Westside and Ralston districts have announced similar back-to-school plans as those set out by LPS on Thursday. Millard's school board will consider mask requirements for younger students at a Monday meeting.
Other changes to the LPS plan include:
* Plexiglas dividers will be used in elementary school cafeterias. No visitors will be allowed in any cafeteria.
* Visitors to elementary and middle schools — like volunteers and family members — are required to wear masks both during the school day and after hours, regardless of vaccine status.
* High school visitors will have to show their vaccine card or mask up during school hours. Vaccine status will not be checked at after-school high school events, though masks remain required for unvaccinated visitors.
* Volunteers and visitors to the district's Individual Success and Life Skills programs and the Independence Academy will be required to wear masks at all times regardless of vaccine status.
* Face coverings are required for all students and staff on buses that transport students from preschool to eighth grade, as well as special-education students, during school hours. Masks are optional for students and staff on high school buses, but strongly recommended for the unvaccinated.
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack